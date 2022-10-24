Seated cable row exercises have been one of the most staple and popular workouts to build a massive back.

A V tapered back helps create the size illusion of bigger back muscles along with the proper symmetry. A seated cable row exercise not only helps you build a massive back, but it also builds a proportionate physique.

However, there are several seated cable row alternative exercises that will help you get a massive back and proportionate upper body physique. These seated cable row alternative exercises will also help in working on several major muscle groups in the upper body, including arms and chest.

We have created a list of five amazing and efficient seated cable row alternative exercises if you want to build a massive back.

Best and Effective Seated Cable Row Alternative Exercises to Build Massive Back

1. TRX Rows

TRX can be considered one of the revolutionary exercises that makes use of your body weight as resistance that will not only help you to build a massive back but will also build significant strength in the upper body.

To do this exercise:

Clutch the handles of TRX in the neutral grip positioned at 30”-40” over the ground.

Bring your body backwards until your arms are completely extended and the heels of your feet are firmly planted to the ground.

With your elbows backwards, bring your torso between the handles until your elbows are angled at ninety degrees.

Bring your torso back towards the ground until your arms are completely straightened.

Repeat.

2. Pendlay Rows

Pendlay row is a good seated cable row alternative exercise that will improve the concentric strength of the body along with increasing the explosive and power output.

To do this exercise:

Start off by positioning the barbell in front of your ankles and assuming the standing position is in a good position with your chest lifted and back erect.

Bend at an angle of ninety degrees from your hips above until your upper torso is almost parallel to the ground.

Clutch the bar with both your wrists and bring it straight towards the belly button in an explosive movement with your core muscles engaged.

Bring the bar back to the ground in a controlled manner. Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Single Arm Row

Besides helping you build a massive back, dumbbell single arm row will provide numerous other advantages including greater muscular balance, improved core stability, and greater back definition.

To do this exercise:

Position your one knee and the same side palm over the bench as the other leg is standing on the ground to the side of the bench while grasping the dumbbell in the hand of the same side with your arm hanging.

In this position, your torso should be about parallel to the ground with your back erect and core engaged.

Raise the weight vertically upwards until your elbow is angled at ninety degrees before reversing the movement.

Alternate sides and repeat.

4. T Bar Landmine Row

Tne T Bar Landmine Row will help you build a massive back by working on several muscles including deltoids, erector spinae, trapezius, and glutes. It will also help in building greater stability and balance in the body along with increasing muscle mass.

To do this exercise:

Hook the landmine base properly or secure one end of the bar before grabbing the bar with both hands by bending at your hips.

Lift the bar with greater emphasis on your elbows and your shoulder blades rolled and back together.

While stretching your back to the front, lower the weight. Hold and repeat.

5. Incline Dumbbell Rows

Incline dumbbell rows are also a fantastic seated cable alternative exercise that will help in building massive back with limited momentum and strict technique.

To do this exercise:

Adjust the incline bench to an angle of about sixty to eighty degrees before positioning your chest on the pad with a good posture and clutching dumbbells in both your hands.

Keep your hands hanging at your shoulder height.

Next, flex your elbows and bring the dumbbells to your sides and contract your lats at the top position.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

Bottom Line

The seated cable row alternative exercises listed in the article are some of the most amazing exercises if you want to build a massive back. These exercises will effectively emphasize your back muscles along with targeting your arms and chest. Seated cable row alternative exercises will also help in relieving tension from the back as well as strengthening your posterior chain.

These seated cable row alternative exercises to build a massive back tend to have similar characteristics to the seated cable row, including effective activation of the muscles, decent range of motion, and lesser strain on your back.

Poll : 0 votes