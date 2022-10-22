A good beach body workout program will help you get toned and sculpted in no time.

It is crucial to know the effective exercises and workouts that will help you get a good beach body by targeting all body parts efficiently. These exercises will also provide other advantages including strengthened muscles, greater mobility, improved stamina, good posture, and more.

Read on for a list of the best exercises and workouts that beginners can easily include into their regular workout regime to get a good beach body.

The following beach body workout program will make your exercise routine more manageable and easier to follow. It will help you get a toned body by burning a high number of calories and building overall strength in the body.

Best Beginner-Friendly Exercises and Workouts For a Beach Body

1. Banded In and Out Squats

Banded in and out squats tend to be a convenient exercise that will help you get a beach body by maximizing the toning of your lower body along with strengthening your muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin in a tall standing position while maintaining a good body posture with your feet apart wider than the hip distance.

A resistance band should be secured just higher than your knees.

You can either position your hands in front of you or at your hips.

Squat down until your hips are angled parallel to the floor with your hips pushed back and knees bent.

Bring your body to the initial position and repeat.

2. Cable Cross Overs

Cable crossovers will help you get a good beach body by effectively toning your upper body, including chest, shoulders, and back.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume your standing position in between the cable machine while holding the ends of the pulleys in both your hands and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Slightly bend your shoulders forward with your spine neutral.

Bring both the handles across your body and downwards with your core engaged.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

3. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers will not only help in torching calories from your body but will also help in sculpting your abdominals and toning your legs.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by bringing your body into a high plank position on the ground with your core engaged and back upright.

Bring one knee towards the chest with the explosive movement before reversing it back to its original position.

Alternate sides and repeat.

4. Cable Shoulder Press

This is a compound exercise that will help you get a good beach body by toning and strengthening several muscle groups including shoulders, arms, and upper back.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by securing the grip handles at the lowest point of the cable machine and stand with your face opposite to the machine.

Squat down to grasp the handles with both your hands and legs positioned apart at shoulder distance.

Slightly lean forward with your core tightened and back straight.

Push the cables straight over your head and then lower them to shoulder level. Repeat.

5. Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats will help you tone your back, including the hips as well. It will also maximize the toning of your thighs along with building strength in the lower body.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by standing in front of a bench or chair with your back facing the same.

Position your one toe on the edge of the bench with your arms on the respective sides, core tightened, and back upright.

Next, lunge your body towards the ground until your front knee is bent at a ninety degree angle.

Bring your front knee to a standing position.

Alternate sides and repeat.

6. Plank Hip Dips

Plank hip dips will help in toning your core region and will also help you get rid of the fat around your abdomen. This exercise will also help you get rid of flabby arms.

Here's how you can do it:

Begin by bringing your body into the standard forearm plank position with your elbows just underneath your shoulders and toes on the ground with your legs extended.

Keep your spine neutral and core tightened throughout the movement.

Next, bring your hips to the left side of the ground without moving your shoulders and arms along while maintaining the balance of the body.

Bring your body back to the center position and repeat on the alternate side.

Bottom Line

The exercises and workouts listed above will help beginners get a good beach body with a toned look. These exercises will help you get a good beach body by targeting all your body parts effectively, including core, shoulders, hips, arms, and legs.

Along with exercises and workouts, it is also important to take care of your diet to get a good beach body. You should focus on eating a balanced diet that is filled with nutrition and is sustainable for a longer period of time.

Poll : 0 votes