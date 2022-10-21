Rock solid abs have been one of the most sought-after fitness goals for gym goers, especially amongst men, and the routine that will help you get shredded abs is not that hard to crank up.

Defined abdominal muscles look fantastic for physical aesthetics, especially during the summers, but there is more to it. Building strong abs is not just the best way to avoid injuries, but it will also help you get a stronger core that will enhance the functional fitness of the body.

We have created a list of the most amazing exercises to help men get rock solid abs when performed regularly.

Dumbbell Side Bends and 5 Other Exercises to Get Rock Solid Abs

1. Dumbbell Renegade Rows

Dumbbell renegade rows will provide a multitude of benefits, including greater core stability, better balance, toned abs, and strong shoulders.

Here's how to do it:

Begin by assuming the high plank position on the ground with your body balanced on your toes and palms and your shoulders placed just above the palms.

Clutch dumbbells in both your arms in this position and keep your core tight. Make sure your body creates a straight line from your heels to your head.

Next, raise your right palm and dumbbell off the ground and bring it towards your shoulder vertically.

Return the right arm to the initial position. Alternate side and repeat.

2. Weighted Russian Twists

Weighted Russian twists are among the popular abs exercises that will help build the body's overall balance and develop rock solid abs.

Here's how to do it:

Begin by bringing your body into the sitting position with your feet firmly pressed onto the floor and knees bent.

Lean back to about forty-five degrees, with your legs lifted off the ground and hovering.

Hold the weight between your hands and position it on your abdomen.

Bring the weight to the right side by twisting your body before returning to the center.

Repeat on the alternate side.

3. Hollow Extension to Cannonball

This exercise will maintain tension throughout your core region and enable you to build rock solid abs by burning more calories.

Here's how to do it:

Begin by assuming the hollow hold position on the ground with your back flat.

Your legs, hands, head, and shoulders should hover a few inches above the ground.

Keep your lower back pressed and arms extended over your head in this position.

Next, bring your body into a seated position with your knees bent and hands hugging your legs.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

4. Dumbbell Side Bends

Dumbbell side bend is a versatile exercise that will help enhance core strength and build spinal mobility.

Here's how to do it:

Begin in a tall standing position with your feet hip-width apart, back erect, and core engaged.

Hold the dumbbell in your left hand and position it on the respective side with the weight hanging.

Bend towards the left side of your hips above by bringing your upper torso towards the chest.

Alternate sides and repeat.

5. Bird Dog

Bird dog is also one of the most effective abs exercises that will not only help you build rock solid abs but also reduce back pain and build overall stability.

Here's how to do it:

Begin by assuming the position on the ground on all fours with your palms stacked just beneath your shoulders and knees stacked just beneath your hips.

Make sure that your core region is tightened throughout the exercise with your back completely straight.

Next, extend your right arm to the front at shoulder height while simultaneously outstretching your left leg to the back at your hip height.

Bring them back to the initial position and repeat. Alternate sides and repeat.

6. Slider Knee Tucks

Slider knee tucks can be considered a plyometric exercise that will yield powerful results to build rock solid abs for men. It will also help in toning and shaping your whole body.

Here's how to do it:

Start by assuming the standard high plank position on the ground with good posture.

Position the sliders beneath your feet and grind on them.

Tuck your knees towards your chest by grounding them on the sliders before returning them to their original position.

Make sure that your body is completely straight throughout the movement. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The exercises listed above are terrific if you want to build rock solid abs in the gym. However, building strong abs will not happen overnight and might require patience and dedication, which will make a difference.

Men can take a few other steps to help build rock solid abs. These include: bursting out cardio moves to torch fat from the body, eating a balanced diet for proper nutrition, and taking a recovery day to relax their muscles.

