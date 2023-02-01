There are several exercises for hip bursitis that might help alleviate the pain and manage the symptoms of the condition.

Exercises for hip bursitis will help in building strength around your waist and glutes as well as opening tight areas in the region. However, it is recommended to consult a medical professional before making any changes to your routine as it can further worsen the symptoms.

In this article, we will provide you with a list of the five best exercises for hip bursitis along with the exercises that you should avoid with this condition.

Fire hydrant (Image via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

Best Stretches for Hip Bursitis

1. Glute Bridges

This is amongst the best exercises for hip bursitis as it will help in opening and stretching your hip flexors along with engaging the major muscles of the lower body.

How to do Glute Bridges?

Start this exercise by laying down on the ground with your back and feet flat along with your knees bent. In a controlled manner, elevate your hips towards the ceiling and hold.

In this position, your body should create a straight line till your knees. Slowly sink your hips back to the ground and repeat.

2. Fire Hydrant

Fire hydrants will help in improving the range of motion along with increasing the strength of the pelvic joint.

How to do fire hydrant?

Start this exercise by assuming tabletop position on all fours with your shoulders and hands in alignment while your knees and hips are in alignment.

Next, raise your left leg by making an angle of forty-five degrees while keeping your knee bent at an angle of ninety degrees. Reverse the movement and repeat.

3. Lying Leg Circles

Lying leg circles is amongst the dynamic exercises for hip bursitis that will help in strengthening and increasing the flexibility of your hip muscles.

How to do lying leg circles?

Start this exercise by laying down on the ground with a flat back and legs straightened to the front.

Raise your legs together a few inches off the ground and start making circles while keeping them straight.

Stability ball exercise (Image via Pexels/MART Productions)

4. Lying Lateral Leg Raises

Lying lateral leg raises will help in improving the strength and stability in the area outside of your upper leg.

How to do lying lateral leg raises?

Start this exercise by laying down on the left side with your arm extended.

Raise your right leg upwards as much as you can before bringing it back down with control.

Repeat before swapping sides.

5. Sleeping Pigeon Pose

Sleeping pigeon pose is also among the most effective exercises for hip bursitis, which will help in opening your piriformis and stretching your pelvic region.

How to do sleeping pigeon pose?

Start in a standard plank before pulling your left knee closer to your hand while keeping the other one long.

Relax your weight through the middle of hips before bringing your chest over the front shin with your forehead positioned on the ground.

Your arms should be stretched over your head. Hold before swapping sides.

Hip Bursitis Exercises to Avoid

There are certain hip bursitis exercises that you should avoid as they can further increase the swelling and infection in the area. Some of the hip bursitis exercises to avoid are as follows:

1. Running

Running provides tremendous benefits for your body, but it can be dangerous for people with hip bursitis. This is because running puts increasing strain and pressure on your hip. This can further worsen your hip bursitis symptoms.

Running can be bad for hip bursitis (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

2. Bicycling

The position required for bicycling puts a high amount of bodyweight on the hips, which can further worsen bursitis and increase pain. It is also recommended to avoid all cardio machines such as ellipticals, treadmills, and stair-climbers as they require healthy hips to be performed correctly.

3. Deep Squats

Deep squats should also be avoided by people with hip bursitis as they place substantial pressure on your hips.

The aforementioned article discusses the best exercises for hip bursitis that you can easily incorporate into your workout routine. These exercises will help in building the strength of the region along with alleviating tight muscles. It is also important to know the exercises that you should avoid with hip bursitis so as not to worsen the symptoms.

