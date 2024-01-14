Experiencing heart palpitations? Here is your guide to stop it immediately

Have you ever experienced your heart skipping a beat or adding an extra beat to it? If this is a common sensation for you then it is probably the right time to talk to your healthcare specialist as you are experiencing heart palpitations.

While this condition usually is not a thing to worry about, regular observation of this can be troublesome and may be due to some underlying health condition. Most people get this usually because of the onset of anxiety, however, this is not just the sole reason. It could also be due to pregnancy or the consumption of caffeine or alcohol.

In this article, we will discuss more about heart palpitations, their causes, and how to stop them immediately.

What causes heart palpitations?

What are the causes of the heart skipping a beat or adding a beat? (Image by stefamerpik on Freepik)

Heart palpitations may make you feel that your heart is fluttering and have an abnormal rhythm in the heart. Sometimes the cause of this condition could be due to some heart disease or an abnormal heart valve.

Common factors

The common factors that may contribute to the fluttering sensation could be due to the consumption of alcohol or caffeine. Alcohol triggers atrial fibrillation, which causes palpitations due to the irregular rhythm of the heart. Similarly, caffeine increases the heart rate, which in turn may be responsible for palpitations.

Emotional factors

Palpitations can often be due to our emotions like stress, anxiety, and fear. This is our body reacting to these emotions causing palpitations.

Medications

Often various medications especially those bought over the counter may induce palpitations. If the conditions persist it is better to talk to your healthcare provider.

Further, there can be other causes of this condition like pregnancy, sleep apnea, or an overactive thyroid.

What is the treatment for this?

How to get rid of heart palpitations? (Image by zinkevych on Freepik)

To get the exact solution for this, the best way is to understand the cause of it. Knowing about the cause solves half the problem as now you just need to focus on finding the solution for it. If it is due to some underlying health condition then treatment for it is the only solution.

However, if it is due to your lifestyle, bringing small changes in it can help relevantly.

Relaxation techniques

As discussed above stress can play a significant role in causing palpitations. Thus, practicing meditation, deep breathing techniques, and practicing yoga can reduce stress. Moreover, taking short breaks and journaling regularly can also help reduce palpitations.

Reduction or abstinence from stimulant intake

The use of tobacco, caffeine, cocaine, alcohol, and even certain mental health medications can be the reason behind such a condition. Thus, abstinence or reduction of stimulants can reduce it and also save you from other health conditions.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Vagus nerves are connected with the heart as well as the brain. Thus, stimulating these can effectively calm your palpitations. This can be achieved by putting ice cubes on your face for a few seconds and washing your face with cold water.

Staying hydrated

Dehydration can also be the reason behind heart palpitations as it can cause an imbalance in the electrolytes of the body. Consuming sufficient water can significantly reduce dehydration and in turn, reduce heart palpitations.

Heart palpitations are a common phenomenon. Understanding the causes of this situation is necessary and practicing the aforementioned techniques can significantly avoid or reduce the palpitations in your heart. However, if the situation persists it is better to talk to your healthcare expert.