Exploding head syndrome is real and here is how you can identify and manage it

Exploding head syndrome is a sleep disorder that is much more common than you might imagine. It is a disorder when you are jolted awake by a loud noise or sensation. Interestingly, this sound stems from inside your head and naturally makes you feel scared!

The cause of the exploding head syndrome remains unclear. It is possible that it may be caused by disruptions in the sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, there may also be certain neurological difficulties associated with this syndrome. Like any other condition of the mind, the symptoms may or may not affect your daily functioning. Based on the severity, you can choose to work with a mental health professional.

Sleep is so integral to us, what happens when it gets disrupted? (Image via Unsplash/ Zohre Nemati)

What are common exploding head syndrome symptoms?

Ever felt like your head is exploding? (Image via Pexels/ Skylar Kang)

Exploding head syndrome is parasomnia associated with the perception of loud noises like screams, gunshots, or even bomb explosions. Parasomnias cause disruptions in your sleep routine and often include unusual behaviors. EHS is also characterized by you waking up suddenly because of the sound. Although it is uncommon, visual sensations might accompany the sounds.

Exploding head syndrome can co-occur in some cases with sleep paralysis. In this condition, you may get stuck in a dream-like state. You may not be able to move or speak as you wake up. However, even the underlying causes of this condition are not clearly known. In any case, this experience can be scary and often leads to panic after the episode.

Is there an exploding head syndrome treatment?

Is there a potential treatment for this condition? (Image via Freepik/ Stockking)

You may experience this while going to sleep or in the middle of the night. You may naturally experience difficulties sleeping again. Your sleep specialist is going to ask you about the symptoms of your condition and whether you have experienced any physical symptoms, such as muscle jerks. They may also rule out other conditions, such as auditory hallucinations. They may also reassure you that it can stem from chronic stress and anxiety.

The first course of action is to recommend sleep hygiene practices and relaxation exercises. However, if the episodes do become recommended, your doctor may start you on medications. Medications are used to help with your sleep-wake cycles but may not be advised as the first line of treatment. Sleep disorders can affect any of us, but exploding head syndrome is more commonly found in people over 50 years of age, especially women.

There is much for us to understand about sleep disorders. While we recognize the impact of these conditions on your sleep cycle, more research is needed to further our understanding. These are not made-up conditions but they do hold a sense of mystery.

The good news is that exploding head syndrome is not considered dangerous for one's health. Most people are able to recover from this condition with the help of professionals and good sleep hygiene practices.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

