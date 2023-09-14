Exploring existential crisis: Has life lost its meaning for you?

An existential crisis is a life-altering state of questioning the labyrinth of life through the depths of our thoughts, feelings, and belief systems. Many people find themselves at this crucial point, questioning the very essence of their existence on this planet.

An existential crisis is normal for humans to experience. It is usually triggered by earnest questions about their life's true meaning and purpose.

Not everyone goes through an existential crisis, but many of us might experience it (Image via Vecteezy/ Kittirat Roekburi)

Existentialism: The philosophy of existence and existential crisis

To understand the notion of an existential crisis, one must initially familiarize themselves with existentialism, a philosophical movement that came about in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Existentialism deals with the rudimentary questions of existence, choice, freedom, and meaning. At its deepest core, it draws attention to individuality and the notion that we must form our unique purpose in an apparently indifferent universe. Many therapeutic approaches like Logotherapy were born out of this movement.

Existentialism and anxiety: The weight of freedom

A crisis can be born out of so many things but is closely related to anxiety (Image via Freepik/ freepic.diller)

Anxiety is a pretty common associate on the existential excursion. Existential anxiety develops from the awareness of our freedom and the responsibility that comes with it. When we arrive at the realization that we are the writers of our own lives, this freedom can prove to be burdensome.

The dread of making decisions, of probably making the wrong ones, can give rise to disabling anxiety. Self-inquiries such as, "What's the true purpose of my life?" or "Am I existing in an authentic manner?" can become triggers of anxiety. The distress of facing these questions may be the initial gust of wind that ignites the sparks of existential crisis.

Existentialism and depression: The void of meaninglessness

Depression is a common symptom of the crisis that you may experience (Image via Freepik/ Jcomp)

Depression often lurks in the shadows of existential crises. When individuals struggle to find meaning or purpose in their lives, they can spiral into a state of profound sadness and despair. Existential depression arises when the weight of existential questions becomes too much to bear.

Feelings of hopelessness can be exacerbated when one believes there is no objective purpose to life. In this state, the world may appear bleak and devoid of color, and daily tasks can become obstacles.

It's essential to recognize that existential depression is a valid response to the existential dilemma, but it's not a permanent state.

Existential breakdown: Navigating the abyss

A breakdown can be the end-state of a crisis (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

An existential or mental breakdown is the peak of the existential crisis, a point in time where everything seems to fall off. It's a moment of great inner turmoil and self-doubt where people wrestle with the possibility that their existence lacks meaning and purpose. Although it's a challenging experience, it may also prove to be a turning point.

There are a few effective strategies for navigating through an existential breakdown. Take a deeper dive into existential philosophies. Having an insight into the ideas of existentialist thinkers can assist you in making sense of your personal existential crisis and hunting down coping tools.

Mindfulness and meditation might help ground you in the present moment, lowering anxiety related to the past or future.

Learn to accept life's true meaning - ever elusive and changing. Embracing the uncertain nature of life can be a liberating experience. Keep in mind that existentialism inspires people to develop their unique meaning. Engage in activities that line up with your values and bring you fulfillment.

Anxiety and depression may be side effects of existential crisis, but they are not insuperable.

By asking for necessary support, exploring different philosophies, and welcoming the freedom to form your own meaning, you may be able to navigate the canyon of an existential breakdown. You may come out with a profound sense of insight into yourself and the world around you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

