Mental Breakdown: When Your Mental Health Takes a Hit

Some people experience a mental breakdown when the demands of life become too much to handle emotionally and physically. It has an impact on a person's capacity to handle everyday responsibilities and meet their personal requirements. The phrase mental health crisis is now used to describe such situations.

What some people refer to as a mental breakdown may be a sign of a mental health issue that needs to be addressed in order to prevent a mental health crisis. Examples include anxiety and depression, which can be treated with drugs, talk therapy, or both.

What is a Mental Breakdown?

An individual who has previously been functioning may experience a mental breakdown, which is described as "an acute, time-limited psychiatric condition that manifests mainly as severe stress-induced depression, anxiety, or disassociation, to the extent that they are no longer able to function on a daily basis until the disorder is resolved."

There are various factors that might lead to a mental breakdown, including extreme stress at work, unmanageable family responsibilities, a funeral or divorce, a horrible sickness diagnosis, a traumatic event like abuse, etc.

Depressive symptoms, such as hopelessness and thoughts of harming oneself or others, anxiety with elevated blood pressure, tense muscles, cold hands, trembling, insomnia, hallucinations, dramatic mood swings, or unexpected outbursts are the most typical signs of such a breakdown.

It's crucial that you comprehend what a mental breakdown is, the early warning indications, and how to assist someone experiencing one.

How to Help Someone Having a Mental Breakdown

A mental breakdown might occasionally start quite slowly. The individual appears to be unwell and to be struggling quietly. You might also witness someone suddenly lose control of their emotions. Regardless of how it appears, you can assist and help them out. Here are some suggestions for how to support someone:

1) Limit technology

We frequently feel that everything is too much while we are having a nervous breakdown. Laptop screens can feel overly bright and the sounds are too loud. Because of this, keeping technology to a minimum may be beneficial.

Offer your loved one a book in printed form so they can get lost in a story that will make them feel good on the inside. The simple black and white pages will help them decompress.

2) If you see someone in need, reach out

Reach out if you see someone acting emotionally out of control. You merely need to demonstrate your concern; you don't even need to know how to fix their issue. Other individuals can decline your assistance or assert that they are okay.

Many people avoid asking for help because they don't want to bother others. Nonetheless, offer your assistance if you notice that someone appears ill or is unable to regulate their emotions.

3) Try to maintain your composure

Be sure to maintain as much composure as you can. This might not be simple, especially if you are acutely aware of what the other person is finding unpleasant. But if you can maintain your composure and calm, they'll react more positively. You can support them as they make an effort to cope. Slow down your movements and speech to promote relaxation.

4) Bringing your loved ones to anchor themselves in the present

Encourage the person you care about to embrace the certainty of the present. We spend a lot of time worrying about the future when we are having a nervous breakdown. Am I ever going to get better? What if the situation worsens? Maybe we obsess over the past. Thinking about the past and the future is normal.

This inclination might drain and tire us even more when we are experiencing a mental breakdown. If you pay great attention, even during a breakdown, there are occasionally some upbeat or at least emotionally neutral moments.

By engaging your senses, try to assist your loved ones in being as present as they can be under those circumstances. Simply listen to the sounds that fill the darkness after turning off the light. Become aware of the present and trust that everything is fine right now.

If you have any reason to believe that someone is having a mental breakdown, you need to treat them seriously. Normal functioning or work may cease as a result of a mental breakdown, along with a number of other negative consequences.

Keep in mind that each person's experience with a mental breakdown is unique, and the best method for assisting someone may change depending on their particular requirements. Urge them to get help from a professional, offer your assistance, and be sympathetic and patient with them while they go through the process of tackling a mental breakdown.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

