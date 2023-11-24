Exploring the relationship between caffeine and breastfeeding

It is normal for people to worry about their intake of caffeine and breastfeeding women, in particular, would want to keep it in check considering its potentially harmful effects on their children. Caffeine consumption varies from mother to mother and is governed by a number of factors, including how the body absorbs caffeine.

The simplest way to determine whether you're drinking an excessive amount of coffee is to keep an eye on your child. Most breastfeeding women can consume a small amount of caffeine without their children experiencing any negative effects.

It is vital to evaluate all of your caffeine sources throughout the day. Some babies are vulnerable to it and, as a result, can become unhappy or irritable, particularly if they are smaller.

Caffeine and Breastfeeding Relationship

Here's everything you should know about drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages when breastfeeding your child.

Caffeine is not dangerous to you or your baby in small or moderate amounts. However, each infant is unique with regard to how they will react to your coffee usage (if at all).

Disadvantages of caffeine and breastfeeding (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Anna)

If you are nursing and drink high levels of caffeine (such as 10 or more glasses of coffee per day), the baby may experience the following reactions:

Irritability

Fussiness

Wakefulness

Jitteriness

Not sleeping, difficulties staying asleep, and poor sleep habits

Disadvantages of having caffeine and breastfeeding (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Miriam)

How much caffeine should you have?

The truth is that caffeine does make its way into breast milk. However, around one percent of the caffeine you consume makes its way into your breast milk.

However, if you want to be extra cautious with your baby, it might be a good idea to limit your intake.

Caffeine impact on breast milk (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Arshad)

An average adult is recommended to have up to 400 mg of caffeine per day. For breastfeeding moms, the ideal amount is basically half of it. As long as you're consuming up to 200 mg of caffeine each day, you have nothing to worry about!

Other sources of caffeine instead of coffee

1) Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea might not be everybody's cup of tea (no puns intended). It has a strong black coffee-like taste that makes it a less sought-after morning drink. However, if you actually like black coffee, you can give this a go.

Benefits of caffeine and breastfeeding (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mareefe)

You will require a tea ball. Fill the tea ball halfway with dandelion root granules along with half chicory root granules and steep in boiling water.

2) Matcha tea

While nursing, replacing coffee with a healthy morning drink is a lifestyle choice worth considering. Matcha contains caffeine, albeit in a lower concentration than coffee. This makes it an ideal coffee substitute for nursing mothers who are concerned about passing caffeine on to their children.

Benefits of matcha tea caffeine and breastfeeding (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Alex)

Remember, moderation is essential. Drinking more than a couple of cups of matcha tea per day is not recommended.

3) Hot chocolate

A single cup of hot chocolate has just 2 mg of caffeine in it. Hence, it's a fantastic substitute for coffee.

Hot chocolate also provides a boost of serotonin that helps your overall mood. This favorable effect on your mood can lead to a more pleasurable breastfeeding journey for both you and your baby.

Benefits of hot chocolate for caffeine and breastfeeding (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Fallon)

Even though drinking coffee is a safe practice, It's important to be aware and look out for any signals that might indicate that your baby is reacting negatively, and then adjust your diet as needed. If your infant becomes more irritable or restless, it could be an indication that you need to cut back on your coffee consumption.