The benefits of hot chocolate are numerous. From reducing cholesterol and lowering blood sugar to preventing inflammation and promoting better blood flow in the body, the benefits typically lie in the powers of the cocoa bean, which is the main ingredient of this much-loved winter drink.

Hot chocolate is a soothing and delicious winter beverage. It has been around for centuries and is famous for its healing properties all around the world. Raw cocoa beans have loads of anti-oxidants and other essential properties that directly aid your overall health and offer some amazing benefits that you must surely know about.

Amazing health benefits of hot chocolate

Although it contains sugar, there are some amazing benefits of hot chocolate that are worth knowing about.

1. Promotes heart health

Promoting heart health is one of the known health benefits of hot chocolate. Various studies suggest that hot chocolate has more antioxidants than tea, which has been found to decrease LDL (bad cholesterol) levels in the body while also reducing the chances of rupture and plaque.

Cocoa contains antioxidants like flavanols and phytosterols that help reduce cholesterol levels, blood sugar, blood pressure, and risks of heart disease, inflammation, and heart attacks.

Hot chocolate promotes heart health. (Photo via Pexels/Isaiah Quindo)

2. Cocoa has essential nutrients

Cocoa powder contains iron and fiber and is also a good source of magnesium, calcium, potassium, vitamin K, vitamin A, and phosphorous.

3. Boosts brain health

The health benefits of hot chocolate also include boosting brain power and health. Various studies have shown that hot chocolate promotes brain power and improves memory as well.

The antioxidant flavanols in cocoa enhances the brain’s oxygen level and further help increase the brain’s metabolism. The increased level of oxygen, in turn, activates the neurons and also reduces symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

4. Aids in weight loss

Aiding weight loss is also among some potential benefits of hot chocolate. Yes, you heard that right! Studies suggest that hot cocoa promotes a healthier life by amping up weight loss, but only if you consume it with a higher proportion of cocoa. A cup of steaming hot chocolate fills the stomach for a longer duration, thereby eliminating unhealthy snacking.

A cup of hot chocolate aids in weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

5. Prevents diabetes

Various studies have found that hot chocolate may excite insulin and help reduce the chances of diabetes. Another major ingredient of hot chocolate is milk, which is loaded with calcium. Studies suggest that an increase in calcium intake can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

6. Improves mood

The amazing health benefits of hot chocolate also include improving mood. Studies have shown that sipping on a cup of hot chocolate can potentially improve mood, make you happy, and also reduce symptoms of depression. This is due to flavanols in cocoa.

7. Helps reduce cough

Researchers have found that cocoa has an alkaloid, theobromine, that can reduce coughing more effectively than other options like codeine. The next time you get a severe cough, just make a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy – you’ll feel much better.

Hot chocolate can reduce coughing. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

So, now that you know about some amazing benefits of hot chocolate, what are you waiting for? Just make yourself a cup and enjoy your me time. Sipping on a cup of hot chocolate is a calming and satisfying activity, but remember that moderation is key.

