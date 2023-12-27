Exploring the relationship between Vitamin D and brain

Adequate levels of Vitamin D and the brain are known to have a positive relationship.

Vitamin D receptors live in our muscles, brain, heart, and immune system. Our bodies carry this vitamin to the liver and kidneys.

Here, it changes into a working hormone. It helps our bodies soak up calcium when it's in this form.

We often call Vitamin D "the sunshine vitamin." It's famous for strengthening our bones and enhancing our immune system.

Relationship between Vitamin D and brain

Vitamin D acts as a neurosteroid that promotes brain growth and development as well as the stimulation of the brain's most critical antioxidant, glutathione (GSH).

It also controls the production of melatonin and hormone modulation, which are both important in the formation of regular sleep patterns and the human circadian rhythm, that eventually enhances your cognitive processes throughout the day.

The sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D, is a fat-soluble substance that is required for the immune system to function, brain health, among other things.

Low or insufficient Vitamin D levels can have a negative impact on cognitive well-being and contribute to the symptoms of brain fog.

We all wish to remain sharp as we age. Consuming a diet rich in nutrients, exercising, and acquiring new skills are just a few of the things we may begin doing today to help avoid cognitive loss. Getting sufficient Vitamin D is additionally vital for brain function protection.

Vitamin D is a substance that nurtures brain cells and keeps neurons healthy and functioning. Vitamin D also functions as a type of antioxidant, a substance that reduces inflammation and aids in the brain's ability to use energy effectively.

Excess Vitamin D level can cause toxicity

Vitamin D is obtained by enjoying the time under the sun. In the past few years, research has linked low Vitamin D blood levels to an increased risk for anything from coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer to mood disorders along with dementia.

Because Vitamin D is found in modest levels in foods, it is unlikely that you will obtain excessive amounts from your diet. When you are exposed to sunlight, your skin produces Vitamin D as well, but this does not result in toxicity.

Research suggests that a daily intake of 60,000 IU of Vitamin D for some time might result in toxicity.

Vitamin D toxicity, additionally referred to as hypervitaminosis D, is an uncommon but potentially fatal illness caused by an overabundance of Vitamin D in the body.

Regular over consumption of Vitamin D supplements alongside a daily dose exceeding 2,000 IU could lead to kidney issues, kidney stones, bleeding, and tired muscles. Overuse of Vitamin D may increase calcium levels in your blood, causing hypercalcemia. Hypercalcemia can show symptoms such as the following:

Loss of appetite

Constipation

Mental health issues

Migraine

Memory issues

Fatigue

Vitamin D benefits

1) Enhanced mental health

While the possible significance of Vitamin D in preventing or managing clinical depression is still unknown due to limited studies, experts believe that a person's Vitamin D level may play an integral part in their likelihood of seasonal affective disorder, which is often known as seasonal depression.

2) Enhanced oral health

Vitamin D helps our bones by taking care of their metabolism. Plus, it combats inflammation. It also makes special components called antimicrobial peptides. These are part of our body's actual immune response and are good for oral health.

Not having enough Vitamin D can harm teeth enamel and also damage gums. Low Vitamin D levels in youngsters can impact tooth development, making teeth more susceptible to chipping or cavities.

3) Enhanced heart health

Heart disease remains the most common cause of death in the United States. While several factors are at work here, research has connected low Vitamin D levels too.

If you're seeking a way to protect yourself against a few of the most frequent health disorders, you might be needing Vitamin D supplements.

Take steps to meet your daily nutrient requirements via food, supplements, and sunlight (while bearing in mind the medical concerns of extended UV ray exposure).

If you feel you are deficient in Vitamin D, consult your doctor about undergoing a blood test to see if your levels are appropriate.