5 best home remedies for receding gums

Receding gums can be a bothersome and potentially serious dental issue. When gums start to recede, they pull away from the teeth, exposing the sensitive tooth roots and creating several problems. It can cause discomfort and pain, particularly when consuming hot or cold foods and beverages. This heightened sensitivity can significantly impact one's quality of life.

Moreover, receding gums can lead to aesthetic concerns, as it can make teeth appear longer, and uneven, or create unsightly gaps. Beyond the cosmetic issues, it's vital to address receding gums promptly to prevent more severe dental problems.

Recession exposes tooth roots to decay and increases the risk of gum disease. Left untreated, this can result in ultimately tooth loss.

Home remedies for receding gums

These home remedies are going to help you get relief from receding gums if you are bothered by them.

1. Oil Pulling

Home remedies for receding gums (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing a tablespoon of coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes. This method is known to harness the natural antibacterial properties of these oils.

During this time, the oil binds to harmful bacteria and toxins in the mouth, reducing the bacterial load and supporting overall gum health. After swishing, it's important to spit out the oil, as it now contains these harmful elements, and then rinse your mouth with warm water to remove any residue.

2. Aloe Vera Gel

Home remedies for receding gums (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Aloe vera, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and soothing qualities, can be a gentle yet effective remedy for gum issues.

Applying a small amount of pure aloe vera gel directly to the gums provides relief from inflammation and irritation. Massage it gently to ensure absorption, and then rinse your mouth after a few minutes to maintain oral hygiene.

3. Saltwater Rinse

Home remedies for receding gums (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

A simple saltwater rinse is a cost-effective way to combat inflammation and bacteria. By mixing a teaspoon of salt in warm water, you create a mild saline solution that can be used as a mouthwash.

Swish it around your mouth for 30 seconds to a minute to help reduce inflammation and eliminate bacteria. Afterwards, spit out the solution to rid your mouth of the harmful substances it may have collected.

4. Green Tea

Home remedies for gums recession (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, notably catechins, which contribute to gum health. Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool to room temperature. This natural elixir can serve as a mouthwash or rinse.

Swishing it around your mouth helps combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and potentially inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, all of which support gum health.

5. Turmeric Paste

Home remedies for gums recession (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Turmeric, celebrated for its potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, can be employed to alleviate gum discomfort. Create a paste by mixing turmeric powder with a small amount of water.

Apply this paste to the affected gums and leave it on for a few minutes. Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, can help reduce inflammation and inhibit bacterial growth. Afterwards, rinse your mouth thoroughly to remove any residual turmeric.

In conclusion, these home remedies offer valuable support for receding gums health by harnessing the power of natural ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe vera, saltwater, green tea, and turmeric. They provide relief from discomfort, reduce inflammation, combat harmful bacteria, and promote overall oral well-being.

However, it's vital to remember that these remedies should not replace professional dental care. If you're experiencing persistent gum problems or suspect a more severe issue, consult a dentist for a proper diagnosis and tailored treatment plan.

Combining these home remedies with regular dental check-ups ensures the best possible care for your gums, preserving your oral health and radiant smile.