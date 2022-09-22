How Gut Bacteria Can Impact Your Mental Health?

The gut is home to millions of bacteria that are part of the microbiome in the body. Our health depends on the quality of the bacteria in our gut.

The gut communicates all the time with the brain and vice versa, which often happens sub-consciously. However, you are probably familiar with the experience of stomach ache after eating something that doesn't suit you.

Conversely, you can have an experience of having something you find particularly delicious, which can he holistic.

What is Gut Bacteria?

The gut refers to the entire gastrointestinal tract and not just the stomach. It starts at the mouth, travels through the oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine/colon, and ends at the anal canal/rectum. A key component to digestion is the gut flora or microbiome.

The gut microbiome consists of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and microbes that help digest the food you consume, regulate your immune system, protect against harmful disease-causing bacteria, and produce key vitamins, such as B12, riboflavin and thiamine.

The number of microorganisms found in the intestine can be affected by diet, age, health conditions, and medications (including antibiotics and steroids).

However, a long-term imbalance of gut flora — either having too much or too little — can cause inflammation, infection, and disease. Symptoms of that can manifest themselves as pain, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, bloating, weight gain/loss, and fatigue.

How is Gut Bacteria Beneficial for Mental Health?

Unlike other bacteria that cause infections and illnesses, the beneficial bacteria in the gut helps the body digest food. These good microbes in the gut can also combat allergies, mental health, weight and metabolic disorders.

Some benefits of good gut bacteria are as follows:

1) Boost Production of Happy Hormones

Recent studies have shown that neuroendocrine cells release serotonin when they are stimulated by food, which then acts on nerves that communicate with the brain. This feel-good hormone is also responsible for sleep. When the levels of serotonin in the body are off, sleep quality can suffer.

Another neurotransmitter, gamma aminobutyric Acid (GABA), regulates and improves mood, as it helps calm the nervous system and switch off stress reactions. Amazingly, some probiotic gut bacteria can even produce GABA themselves.

2) Reduce Depression

There's a link between altered gut microbiota and major depressive disorder (MDD). Recent studies have also seen a large improvement in the condition when pairing antidepressants with probiotics. Unique gut-microbiome signatures have been identified that distinguish MDD from general anxiety disorder.

The field of psychobiotics shows how probiotics affect mental health. According to studies, some Lactobacillus species increase anxiety and stress resistance. Other studies have shown that taking probiotics can help alleviate symptoms of depression.

3) Reduce risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Those with gut disorder are at greater risk of contracting Alzheimer's disease. A recent study reported that Alzheimer’s Disease and gut disorders share a number of common genes.

These common genes are involved in lipid-related and autoimmune cellular pathways.

4) Boost Sleep

There is a relationship between gut health and sleep – an unhealthy digestive tract can reduce the quantity and quality of sleep. A healthy gut can have a positive effect on gut health and, in turn, improve sleep.

A study looked at how gut bacteria can affect various sleep parameters. The study team quantified these sleep measurements and matched them to the gut microbiomes of 26 male adults.

They found a connection between sleep habits, immune system, cognition, and the composition of the gut microbiome. They discovered that total microbiome diversity contributed to increased sleep efficiency and duration.

5) Reduce risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Many researchers are interested in the microbiota and its connection to mental health.

One of the more exciting studies shows the role of microbiota in autism. For a long time, researchers have been working on mouse models for autism spectrum disorders and looking at mice's social behavior. They have identified particular types of microbiota that can help offset some symptoms of autism.

They discovered that a particular microbiota called L. reuteri corrects the social deficits found in autism models. It does so by activating the vagus nerve, not because the nerve triggers the release of dopamine, but because this gut bacteria can correct social deficits in autism.

It does that by way of a vagal nerve pathway that stimulates both dopamine release and oxytocin release.

Takeaway

Now we know that our body is not just ours. A trillion bacteria live in our gut, working tirelessly to keep us healthy.

An imbalance of good and bad bacteria can result in indigestion, bloating, acidity, flatulence, irritable bowel syndrome, leaky gut, and malnutrition. Factors that influence our microbiome are:

eating on time

avoiding too much white sugar, packaged, and processed food

eating in controlled quantities

regular exercise

avoiding chronic stress

following a sleeping routine

drinking the right amount of water

Following these simple tips means we will smile more, suffer less, won’t fall ill often, and generally have a better quality of life.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below.

