While there aren't specific seeds for summers that have a cooling effect when eaten, there are some seeds that can be incorporated in refreshing summer recipes to help you stay cool.

Seeds that can keep you cool during summers

Seeds during summers (Photo by Ramin Talebi on Unsplash)

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are highly nutritious and can be soaked in water or other liquids to create a gel-like texture. This gel can be used as a base for chilled puddings, smoothies or as an ingredient in refreshing drinks during summers.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. You can sprinkle them on top of yogurt, blend them into smoothies or add them to homemade popsicles or frozen treats for a nutritious and cooling twist.

Watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds are edible and can be roasted for a crunchy snack. While they don't have a cooling effect, enjoying watermelon itself can be a refreshing way to beat the heat during summers.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds can be used in various summer recipes. They can be sprinkled on salads, incorporated into homemade energy bars or granola or used as a topping for chilled soups or Asian-inspired dishes.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are versatile and can be enjoyed as a snack on their own or used in summer recipes. They can be added to salads, incorporated into homemade trail mixes or used to make seed-based spreads or dips.

Remember to consume seeds in moderation as part of a balanced diet. They can provide additional nutrients and flavor to your meals, but it's essential to consider your individual dietary needs and any potential allergies or sensitivities.

Are there any benefits to eating seeds during summers?

Nutrition (Photo by Mariana Medvedeva on Unsplash)

Eating seeds can offer several benefits during the summer season. Here are a few benefits of incorporating seeds into your diet:

Nutritional value

Seeds are nutrient-dense powerhouses. They contain essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, fiber and plant-based proteins. By consuming a variety of seeds, you can provide your body with a wide range of nutrients necessary for overall health and well-being.

Hydration

Many seeds, like chia seeds and flaxseeds, have the ability to absorb water and create a gel-like consistency. Consuming these seeds can help you stay hydrated during the hot summer months. The gel-like texture can also aid in maintaining proper hydration levels in the body.

Energy boost

Seeds are a great source of energy due to their high nutrient content. They provide a combination of carbohydrates, healthy fats and proteins, which can help sustain energy levels throughout the day.

Snacking on seeds can provide a quick and convenient energy boost during summer activities and outdoor adventures.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Many seeds, like flaxseeds, chia seeds and sesame seeds, contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. These properties can help protect your body against oxidative stress and inflammation caused by exposure to the sun, heat and environmental factors.

Digestive health

Seeds are a good source of dietary fiber, which plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Consuming fiber-rich seeds can promote regular bowel movements and prevent digestive issues like constipation, which can be exacerbated during the summer months.

Skin health

Some seeds, like sunflower seeds and flaxseeds, contain essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6.

These fatty acids help nourish the skin, promote a healthy complexion and provide protection against sun damage. Including seeds in your diet can contribute to maintaining healthy-looking skin during the summer season.

Remember to consume seeds during summers in moderation and as part of a well-balanced diet. Each type of seed has its unique nutritional profile, so it's beneficial to include a variety of seeds in your meals and snacks to reap the full range of benefits they offer.

