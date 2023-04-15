 Chia seeds: 7 surprising health benefits

Chia seeds, derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, are small, black and white seeds that have been used for centuries for their medicinal and nutritional properties.

They have gained global popularity as a superfood due to their high nutritional value and various health benefits. These seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to any diet.

Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

These seeds are incredibly nutritious (Image via Pexels)

Here are seven surprising health benefits of chia seeds that may convince you to add them to your diet:

#1 High in nutrients

Chia seeds are incredibly nutritious and are a great source of many important nutrients, including fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and magnesium. They also contain a variety of other vitamins and minerals, like zinc, potassium and vitamin B1.

In fact, one ounce (28 grams) of these seeds contains 11 grams of fiber, four grams of protein and a variety of other essential nutrients.

#2 May aid in weight loss

Due to their high fiber and protein content, these seeds may help you feel fuller for longer, which can lead to a reduction in calorie intake and eventually aid in weight loss.

These seeds for breakfast can lead to a reduction in hunger and increase in satiety compared to breakfast without chia seeds. These seeds absorb water and expand in the stomach, which can promote feelings of fullness.

#3 Good for digestive health

The high fiber content of these seeds can benefit digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

These seeds also contain prebiotics, a type of fiber that feeds good bacteria in the gut. That can help improve overall digestive health and also reduce risk of certain diseases.

#4 May help regulate blood sugar

These seeds have a low glycemic index, which means they can help regulate blood sugar level and prevent spikes and crashes.

These seeds in a high-carb meal can reduce rise in blood sugar level by 40%. Chia seeds may help improve insulin sensitivity, too, which is important for people with type 2 diabetes.

#5 May reduce inflammation

These seeds are rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation. Inflammation is linked to a variety of chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer, so reducing inflammation can have significant health benefits.

Consuming these seeds daily for 12 weeks can result in a significant decrease in several markers of inflammation.

#6 Good for bone health

These seeds are an excellent source of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which are all important for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

In fact, just one ounce of these seeds contains 18% of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Chia seeds may help reduce risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones.

#7 May improve heart health

Due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content, chia seeds may help improve heart health by reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol level, and reducing risk of heart disease.

Consuming these seeds daily for eight weeks can result in a significant decrease in several markers of inflammation and significant decrease in LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Chia seeds are a versatile and nutrient-dense food that can provide a variety of health benefits.

Whether you sprinkle them in your yogurt, add them to your smoothie, or incorporate them in your baking, these seeds are an easy and delicious way to boost nutrition and improve health. From aiding in weight loss to promoting digestive health, the benefits of these seeds are truly numerous and worth adding to your diet.

Poll : 0 votes