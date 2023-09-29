Exploring the Types of Raisins: A Guide to Choosing Your Perfect Pick

You must be aware of raisins as they are the most commonly found dry fruits in almost all households. But are you aware of the different types of raisins found in the global markets?

Raisins are sweet, nutrient-packed dried form of grapes. They are a popular snack and are also used in various dishes like porridge, oatmeal, etc. as an ingredient. Raisins offer numerous health benefits, and the multitude of types of raisins available in the global markets is astonishing.

Let’s explore this world of raisins, and look into what type of raisins you should pick for yourself as per your diet requirements and the health benefits you’re seeking.

What are the different types of raisins available in the markets?

There are six types of raisins found and consumed all over the world. These raisins differ from each other in their appearance, taste, and the fruit from which they are prepared. This is the reason why they are packed with different types of health benefits. Let’s look in depth at what are these types.

Red Raisins: The colorful delight

Red raisins are prepared by drying delicious flame-seedless red grapes. These types of raisins are large in size, plump, and darker in color. Red raisins are high in Vitamin K and Vitamin C, which contribute to strong bones, healthy tissues, and improved eyesight.

Red raisins are nutrient-rich diet additions, as they help in lowering the risk of diabetes and also promote dental health. The high amount of Vitamin C in red raisins aids in the healing of the body and increases iron absorption as well.

Zante Currants: A tart-like delicacy

Black currants are used as a flavoring agent in many frozen desserts and bakery items as well (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Zante Currants are popularly known by the name of “Black Currant”. They are a very popular flavor among ice-creams, pies, and cakes. They are prepared by drying on seedless, dark-colored Black Corinth grapes.

Zante Currants are popular because of their not-so-sweet flavor and tart-like touch. They are known for their health benefits like reducing blood pressure and boosting immunity. Black currants as a remedy for sore throat are quite popular and adopted in many cultures.

Green Raisins: Nature's green gift

Green Raisins are thin and dark green in color along with a distinguishable elongated shape. They are prepared from dehydration of the green grapes, the ones found commonly in the Asian region.

Green raisins are juicy and tender in texture. The nutrients present in green raisins promote heart health and also help in the prevention of Anemia. They are rich in dietary fiber, which aids in the digestion of food. So, they are advised to be consumed by people facing stomach issues.

Sultanas: The golden goodness

Turkish Green Grapes develop a darker color as they dry to become Sultana raisins (Image by Topntp26 on Freepik)

Sultana raisins originate from the Turkish culture. They are prepared by drying Turkish green grapes (Thompson Seedless Grapes).

They are characterized by their light color and smaller size compared to regular raisins. They are delicious and are a nutritional powerhouse, containing potassium, iron, and other essential minerals.

Sultana raisins help in controlling blood sugar levels and reduce problems related to the digestive system. They are observed to reduce different types of inflammation in the body and are hence advised to be consumed by people facing chronic inflammation, but only after confirming with a medical expert.

Black Raisins: The household favorite

Black raisins are the most popular and commonly found types of raisins. They are derived from black grapes, and they develop a deep color as they dry. They have a chewy, fleshy texture, which is liked by many people. Due to its textures, it is consumed as a snack as well.

Black raisins have been known for ages for the health benefits they provide for the skin and the hair. They help in the reduction of hair loss and improve the skin’s health and texture. Black raisins also help cleanse the intestine of all the bad bacteria, which promotes good gut health.

Munakka: The nutrient-packed option

Munakka Raisins are also used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to promote overall health and well-being (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

Munakka raisins are a form of dried grapes, but they differ from regular raisins due to their larger size and the fact that they contain seeds within them. They are brown-colored and pulpier than regular raisins.

Munakka raisins are best known for their bone-strengthening nutrients, which also help in weight gain. They are also particularly beneficial for women’s health. These types of raisins help in preventing constipation problems as well.

In conclusion, there are numerous different types of raisins available in the market other than just the regular raisins you find at your homes. The types of raisins have different healing properties associated with them, which can help alleviate your existing health conditions.

Raisins are a good snack option with good flavor and several nutrients too. Thus, the inclusion of different types of raisins in your diet as per your needs can be a good step towards cultivating healthy eating habits.