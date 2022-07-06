Fact Check: Does Dealcoholised Wine Have Health Benefits?

Dealcoholised wine has dominated the beverage market. Numerous alcohol-free wine firms have emerged, giving people the means to enjoy wine without getting drunk, as many adults have chosen to give alcohol the boot.

Numerous studies have vouched the health benefits in consuming red wine in moderation. These benefits may now also apply to teetotalers, according to a recent study. In people who are at high risk for heart attacks, dealcoholised wine may be even more helpful in lowering blood pressure.

Dealcoholised wine has many health benefits, including better sleep, no hangover symptoms, and more. However, did you know that non-alcoholic wine can help improve your memory, lower your cholesterol and reduce the risk of developing certain cancers?

What is Dealcoholised Wine?

The fact that dealcoholised wine is exactly what it sounds like goes without saying. It has all the qualities you enjoy about wine minus the alcohol. The same delicious, smooth flavor without guilt, shaky judgement, or significant health risks - does it seem too wonderful to be true? It isn't!

Although dealcoholised wine won't make you feel drunk, you can still use it in the same way as ordinary wine. Generally, industrial techniques like reverse osmosis is used to extract alcohol.

Reverse osmosis involves pushing full-strength alcohol against a semi-permeable membrane at high pressure. Alcohol and water get separated from the other components of the wine due to the pressure exerted against the membrane.

Distillation, which involves heating the mixture to a temperature where the alcohol evaporates, is then used to extract the alcohol from the water. Finally, the leftover components of the original wine are mixed with alcohol-free water.

This method can effectively lower the alcohol concentration to a negligible level, sometimes even less than 0.3 percent.

Should You Drink Dealcoholised Wine?

It's up to you whether you like ordinary wine or dealcoholised one.

For young people or those who want to enjoy a drink without experiencing the negative effects of alcohol, wine with a lower alcohol concentration can be preferable.

Dealcoholised wine can also be utilised for making meals for young children. Or you could just wish to limit or avoid alcohol while still enjoying a glass of wine. Dealcoholised wine might, in any case, be a good option for you.

A healthy diet can accommodate the occasional glass of red wine, but excessive consumption can be harmful to your health.

One drink per day for women and two for men is the maximum amount of alcohol that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends. One drink or serving of wine weighs five ounces (148 ml).

According to several studies, regularly consuming alcohol in excess of these amounts can raise your chances of developing chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

Dealcoholised wine may be preferable if you like wine regularly but are concerned about the harm it can do to your health.

Health Benefits of Dealcoholised Wine

Red wine is consumed not just for the flavour and aroma but also because it's thought to have some health advantages.

Wine contains plant molecules called polyphenols, which are thought to help lower blood pressure, increase insulin sensitivity and decrease oxidative stress. That can lower the chances of developing heart disease.

Some other benefits of dealcoholised wine are:

1) Decreased risk of cardiovascular disease

Did you know that dealcoholised wine lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease? That is according to an American study.

As a result of lowering blood pressure, there is a 20% reduction in the risk of having a heart attack and a 14% reduction in the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

A simple logic explains that: Red wine with no alcohol has the same amount of polyphenols as red wine with alcohol. Antioxidants called polyphenols lower blood pressure and guard against diseases like cancer, inflammation and neurological disorders. Additionally, it reduces hypertension and is loaded with anti-ageing benefits.

All wine enthusiasts who are no longer able to enjoy wine with alcohol due to medical conditions can drink this beverage. Now that there is a non-alcoholic version, they can enjoy a glass of wine.

2) Less calories

It goes without saying that drinking and dieting do not get along. "Food or wine ... you have to choose!" says the adage.

For this reason, in addition to the benefits listed above, keep in mind that non-alcoholic wine has three times fewer calories than ordinary wine if you're looking to shed some pounds. In contrast to the alcoholic version, which has between 70 and 80 calories per decilitre, dealcoholised wine has between 15 and 30.

Final Verdict

Dealcoholised wine is a normal wine that has most or the entire alcohol content removed.

When consuming dealcoholised wine, you may experience many of the same health advantages of conventional red wine. Additionally, restaurants, liquor stores and convenience stores are easy places to buy dealcoholised wine.

Young adults who have recently begun drinking and older people who want to restrict or avoid alcohol and its negative effects may find it to be a good option.

