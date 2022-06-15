Fact Check: Is Himalayan Pink Salt Better than Normal Salt?

Himalayan pink salt is a type of rock salt discovered near the Himalayan foothills in Pakistan's Punjab province. Some consider pink Himalayan salt to be one of the purest salts accessible, with numerous health benefits. Is this salt, though, deserving of its status as one of the 'healthier' salts?

Salt has been a part of our dinners for thousands of years and as a necessary component in a plethora of biological processes. Nonetheless, there are a few serious health dangers that come with using it.

Salt should be used in moderation, as it can cause hypertension, stroke and heart disease if consumed in excess. As a matter of fact, Himalayan pink salt is becoming a popular substitute for regular salt, ostensibly due to its lower toxicity.

What is Himalayan pink salt?

Pink Himalayan salt is formed from rock crystals of salt mined in places near the Himalayas, usually in Pakistan. It comes from the Khewra Salt Mine in Pakistan, one of the oldest and largest salt mines.

The mine's pink Himalayan salt is thought to have developed millions of years ago when ancient bodies of water evaporated. The salt is hand-extracted and minimally processed, resulting in an untreated, additive-free product that is considered to be far more natural than table salt.

Like table salt, a large percentage of pink Himalayan salt is sodium chloride. Himalayan pink salt can be found in a variety of forms, including small crystals in salt grinders, big, glowing pink or orange pieces in pink Himalayan salt lamps, and the walls of 'salt chambers' in spas that promise immediate detoxification.

Trace minerals in salt, such as magnesium, potassium and calcium, give it a rose tint. These minerals also contribute to why Himalayan salt differs from conventional table salt in terms of flavour.

Over the years, many health claims have been made about Himalayan pink salt. It is said that this salt can cleanse the body of heavy minerals. Some even claim that it can enhance libido. What do scientists think about these assertions? Is Himalayan pink salt beneficial to your health?

Benefits of Himalayan pink salt

Himalayan pink salt contains various minerals and microelements that are not found in conventional table salt, due to the former's natural collection procedure. It can be used for a variety of dietary and non-dietary purposes: Some of its benefits are:

1) Flavourful

The fact that Himalayan pink salt does not provide any nutritional benefits does not imply that you should avoid it.

Some individuals prefer pink salt over table salt because it has a stronger flavour. Pink salt has less sodium per spoonful in its coarse form, which may lead to people using less salt for seasoning, lowering their intake of sodium.

2) Additive free

As table salt frequently contains chemicals such as anti-caking agents, some people favour Himalayan salt, which is additive-free. Choosing this salt solely for its attractive pink hue is a good reason to have it.

3) Bath salts

While pink Himalayan salt has a wide range of culinary uses, it also has a variety of non-dietary benefits. Pink Himalayan salt is found in some bath salts and is said to help with skin issues and help relax tense muscles.

4) Skin ailments

Purifying properties of pink Himalayan salt help in the removal of pollutants from the skin, leading to delicate, clean skin. This salt helps moisturise the skin and gives it a more youthful and bright appearance.

One of the reasons of acne is a pH instability in the skin. Pink Himalayan salt can help maintain the skin's pH and keep the skin acne-free. Eczema and many other skin conditions can be treated with pink Himalayan salt.

5) Improved respiratory health

Many individuals feel that salt therapy, which involves ingesting salt-infused air, can help with breathing problems like COPD. Despite the fact that more research is needed, scientists have found a marked improvement in respondents who were COPD patients who used a dry salt inhaler.

6) Prevents dehydration

The body needs salt to keep its water levels in check. To avoid dehydration caused by loss of water and salt, it's important to have adequate salt, especially before or after intense exercise.

Is Himalayan pink salt worth the hype?

There's a lot of hype about the alleged health benefits of various forms of salt, but there's little scientific evidence to back that up.

Himalayan pink salt has a pleasing appearance, and some claim that it gives foods a stronger and more intriguing flavour. Use Himalayan pink salt as an interesting accent to your foods and in your salt shaker, and make other arrangements to receive your important nutrients.

Furthermore, given the World Health Organisation's advice that people should cut their daily sodium intake, reliance on salt–whether Himalayan or otherwise–as a source of anything other than a touch of flavour is likely to cause more harm than good.

