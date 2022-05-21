Fact Check: Is Muscle Protein Synthesis the Same as Growth?

Sports supplement and protein powder manufacturers frequently claim that their products can boost muscle protein synthesis (MPS).This is not always true. The combination of resistance training and protein consumption leads to muscle hypertrophy and growth.

Protein consumption is critical while aiming to maximize muscle growth. However, the amount of protein you can take to repair and build your muscles highly depends on various other factors. This calls into question the significance of protein intake timing, quantities, and the optimal ways to drive muscle growth.

What is Muscle-protein synthesis?

The metabolic process of incorporating amino acids into skeletal muscle proteins is known as muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Contractile myofibrillar proteins and energy-producing mitochondrial proteins are the two types of proteins found in the muscle.

Muscle growth can only happen when Muscle protein synthesis exceeds muscle protein breakdown. In other words, muscle growth happens when you couple exercises with a protein-rich diet.

Muscle breakdown may sound bad, but it is an essential aspect of muscle growth. Muscles that have been damaged will grow back larger if you eat enough calories and protein to heal and develop them.

Fulfilling daily protein intake while being physically active improves MPS. While doing high intensity workouts, your muscles will get torn. Protein will then be shuttled to your muscles, replenishing any amino acids lost during activity and then further leading to growth in muscles.

Learning how to activate MPS through exercise and food can aid muscle growth, recovery, athletic performance, and increase overall endurance.

Role of food on MPS

The connection between diet and protein balance is more complicated. MPS is induced for a limited time, even with increased protein intake. The body can consume a certain amount of essential amino acids before the liver breaks them down and excretes them. So the aim should be the proper utilization of resources according to individual specific requirements.

For athletes looking to gain muscle and strength, sports nutritionists recommend consuming 1.4 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight every day. Focusing on dairy, eggs, lean meats, nuts, and legumes will provide enough protein for your diet.

Consume various nutritious grains, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables to aid your body's performance and healing. Carbohydrates, for example, are essential for muscular growth because they promote insulin secretion, a hormone that helps muscle cells acquire protein.

Following exercise, it's critical to consume the right quantity of protein to stimulate MPS. One important thing to keep in mind is that overeating protein will not help you gain muscle, but it will increase the accumulation of potentially hazardous byproducts like urea.

Whey protein is a rapidly digestible protein. Consuming slower digesting protein throughout the day is likely to yield better benefits.

Effect of exercise on MPS

The link between muscle protein breakdown and muscle protein production is protein balance. When your body is in a condition of protein balance, there is no muscle development or waste, and you're in a healthy state of biological equilibrium, also known as maintenance.

To promote muscle growth, you must first disturb the protein equilibrium. While it may seem counterintuitive, exercise can tear down muscle protein, but only to the extent that it exceeds your ability to generate protein. In fact, the higher the workout intensity, the higher the MPS. Remember that muscle tissue repair and growth are stimulated by muscle breakdown.

One-repetition maximum (1-RM), or the utmost weight you can lift for one repetition, is how scientists assess intensity. Low-intensity exercise will have little effect on MPS and, as a result, muscle mass.

Therefore, high intensity workouts are better for increased muscle protein synthesis. According to a study at the University of Nottingham, workout intensities of less than 40% of 1-RM do not affect MPS, whereas intensities of more than 60% will double or even triple the MPS.

How much protein should be consumed post-workout?

A careful balance of protein, carbohydrates, and water is the cornerstone of post-workout nutrition. The general rule is to ingest 10 to 20 grams of protein after working out, this can also vary depending on your body weight. Adjust your carbohydrates to a protein ratio based on the type of workout you perform.

For example, after strength-training activity, aim for a carb-to-protein ratio of 2 to 1. (meaning 20 to 40 grams of carbs and 10 to 20 grams of protein). The ratio moves to 3-to-1 after an endurance (aerobic) workout like jogging.

Takeaway

Taking a sports supplement will not result in muscle protein synthesis. It's a biological process that varies depending on an individual's fitness level. As a result, it isn't easy to quantify or alter it. Therefore, you might employ other techniques to boost MPS.

Begin by raising the intensity of your workout by using weights that require significant force without jeopardizing your form or personal safety. If you're thinking about increasing your protein intake, talk to your doctor or a licensed sports nutritionist about the potential hazards associated with it.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you know about Muscle protein synthesis? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul