Fad diets: What's the reality behind them?

Fad diets promise quick and easy weight loss and other health benefits, but in reality, they often fall short of their promises.

Many people fall into the trap of these diets, as they offer a quick fix to their health and weight concerns. However, these diets can be harmful to the body and can lead to serious health issues.

In this article, we take a closer look at fad diets, why they don't work and what to do instead.

What are fad diets?

Cabbage soup diet involves consuming a low-calorie cabbage soup for seven days. (Image via Pexels)

These diets are diets that are popular for a short period of time, often promoted as a quick fix for weight loss or other health concerns.

They usually promote strict rules about what foods to eat or avoid, often eliminating entire food groups or macronutrients. These diets often lack scientific evidence and are not sustainable for long-term health and well-being.

Examples include the cabbage soup diet, grapefruit diet, master cleanse and keto diet. These diets often eliminate or severely restrict certain food groups and nutrients, which can lead to imbalanced nutrition and potential health risks.

Why don't fad diets work?

They don't work, as they're not sustainable in the long term. These diets often require you to restrict certain foods or food groups, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies and imbalanced nutrition. As a result, many people who follow these diets may experience a variety of health issues, including fatigue, dizziness and even hair loss.

These diets often lead to yo-yo dieting. Yo-yo dieting is a cycle of losing weight and gaining it back again, often with a few extra pounds added on. This cycle is harmful to the body and can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease and diabetes.

What to have instead of fad diets?

Instead of restricting certain foods, focus on incorporating fruits and vegetables. (Image via Pexels)

Here are the options:

Focus on whole, nutritious foods: Instead of restricting certain foods or food groups, focus on incorporating whole, nutritious foods in your diet. That includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Practice portion control: Portion control is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight. Instead of eliminating certain foods or food groups, focus on portion control and balance.

Stay active: Exercise is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight and overall health. Find activities you enjoy, and make them a regular part of your routine.

Get enough sleep: Sleep is important for overall health and weight management. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to support a healthy lifestyle.

Seek professional help: If you're struggling with weight management or have a health condition that requires dietary changes, seek professional help from a registered dietitian or healthcare provider.

By following the aforementioned tips, you can achieve long-term health and wellness without the harmful effects of fad diets.

