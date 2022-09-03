6 Best Fat-Burning Crunch Variation Exercises for Men

Crunches are some of the best fat-burning exercises that help improve core strength. But did you know there are six variations of crunches? That’s right; there isn’t just one type of sit-up that you can do. Different body types require different training methods, so it’s important to know which six are the best fat-burning crunch variations so that you can implement them into your fitness program.

Reverse Crunches and 5 other Best Fat-Burning Crunch Variations To Try Today

If you want to get rid of the excess and unwanted fat that has accumulated around your waist, you can perform these crunch variations along with eating a healthy diet and engaging in other physical activities.

1) Basic Crunch

This fat-burning crunch variation is one of the most effective abdominal exercises and is part of a strength-training program. You need to be attentive to your form when you do crunches and perform them regularly.

Here's how you do this move:

Lie on your back on a mat, feet planted firmly on the ground, legs hip-width apart.

Bend your knees and cross your arms over your chest.

Curl your abdominal muscles and take a deep breath as you lift up from the floor, keeping your head and neck relaxed.

Exhale as you release back to the starting position.

2) Oblique Crunches

This fat-burning crunch variation leads to a wonderful stretch of your upper body and strengthens your abdominal muscles, apart from improving the flexibility of your spine. Such crunches have positive effects on the appearance of your abs, too.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Lie on your right side with your legs straight, feet off the floor.

Bend both knees; lift your torso; and as you squeeze your abs, try touching your left knee with your left elbow.

Straighten both legs, lower your torso back to the floor; repeat.

Keep core engaged, back straight, and start each rep with shoulder on mat.

Breathe out as you bend knees, lift torso off floor; reach elbow toward knee; inhale as you lower upper body and legs back to starting position.

3) Reverse Crunches

The Reverse crunch fat-burning variation involves lifting your lower body toward your torso. This works at your core, improves hip mobility, and takes stress off the lower back. It also builds strength in the hamstrings and quadriceps.

How to do it?

Lie face-up on a mat or soft surface with your knees bent at 90 degrees and your feet flat on the floor.

Keep your arms near your sides with your palms down.

Exhale, tighten your core muscles and lift your feet off the ground until they’re vertical.

Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees throughout the movement.

4) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are a fat-burning crunch variation. They include not only lifting your upper body off the floor to strengthen your core but also twisting your torso sideways to work the oblique muscles.

Here's how you do bicycle crunches:

Lie on your back with your legs out straight and interlace your fingers behind your head, resting your head on your fingers.

Keep your elbows pointed out to the sides and relax your neck muscles.

Engage your core as you press into the ground and lift both shoulder blades off the ground as you bring one knee toward your chest, rotating your torso to bring one elbow toward that knee. Keep the other leg straight

5) Double Crunches

Double crunches give equal emphasis to the upper and lower body in order to visibly shape, strengthen, and sharpen the abdominal muscles while boosting the back, hips, and hamstrings in the process.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent, keeping your feet flat on the floor.

Bend your arms and place the tips of your fingers to your temples, elbows pointing out.

Lift your shoulders and upper back off the floor as you lean forward, bringing your knees toward your chest.

Return to the starting position, feeling the burn.

6) Vertical Crunches

The vertical crunch is a fat-burning variation of the normal crunch that you have been doing all your life. Doing this will sculpt your abs, strengthen the muscles in your core, and make your thighs leaner and stronger.

Here's how you do this move:

Lie flat on your back with your legs in an “L” position and bring the abs out to flex them.

Take your arms straight up over your head as if you were doing a Frankenstein walk, keep the abs tight and lift your upper body off the ground.

Reach as far as you can, but don't strain yourself. Slowly lower yourself back down, maintaining the torso positioning.

Takeaway

When it comes to a variety of fat-burning exercises that you can enjoy and switch up as needed, crunch variations are a great one to include in your workout. While they might not provide as high a level of difficulty or intensity as running or weightlifting, crunches can be done in just about any location and are a great way to target your core abdominal muscles.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora