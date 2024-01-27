Feeling constipated? Give senna tea a chance to unveil its benefits

Senna tea leaves are primarily found across the Middle East as well as India. It serves as an FDA-approved, non-prescription laxative. Its major health advantages include weight loss, constipation relief, inflammation reduction, and detoxification, among others.

Senna is commonly used to alleviate constipation and cleanse the entire gut and colon before diagnostic testing, such as a colonoscopy. Senna tea's other benefits include its capacity to relax and prevent hemorrhoids, as well as control irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Senna tea remains among the most common forms of herbal laxative; however, it is critical not to overuse senna tea or other kinds of senna products.

Senna tea benefits

1) Diabetes

Oxidative stress might mess with our bodily functions. It could be linked to health issues like high blood sugar or diabetes.

Senna's antioxidant aspect may help treat diabetes. However, our current information is not enough to confirm Senna's impact on blood sugar. In short, we needed more research.

Importance of drinking senna leaves tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by photomix)

2) Constipation

Senna, used orally, is an effective short-term therapy for constipation. Senna appears to be useful at treating constipation, especially when used alongside psyllium.

Senna and psyllium are more efficient than lactulose in treating chronic constipation in the elderly. Senna appears to be just as helpful as lactulose, psyllium, and docusate in alleviating constipation in people using opioids.

Importance of drinking senna leaves tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by towfiqu)

3) Weight loss

Senna tea is often used in weight-loss programmes. However, this herb lacks any fat-burning qualities. It may appear to aid in weight loss due to regular bowel movements, which impede water absorption and lead to water retention.

A nutritious diet and regular physical activity are the most effective methods for permanent weight loss.

Importance of drinking senna leaves tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by alexander grey)

4) Skin benefits

Tea made from senna, which contains tannin, resin, and vital oils, is used for healing wounds, burns, and ringworm. Its anti-bacterial characteristics can also help with acne and other skin conditions.

Senna is used in Ayurveda to alleviate skin inflammation because of its vital oils. To treat it, apply the paste using a compress.

Importance of drinking senna leaves tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jenna)

Side effects

Senna leaves tea is deemed sage if used for no more than a week or at a daily dose of 34.4 mg. Cramps, stomach fullness, abdominal bloating, and increased intestinal gas are all possible side effects if used for more than a week or at high doses.

Use with caution during pregnancy until additional information is available. Some studies indicate endometrial stimulation, in addition to its mutagenic and genotoxic consequences.

Importance of drinking senna leaves tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by thought catalog)

There have been no observed effects on newborn faeces or lactation with short-term administration during lactation, while tiny quantities of senna do transfer into breast milk.

Long-term consumption of senna tea can cause the bowels to stop working properly because they have become reliant on the sennosides included in the tea.

This form of dependence is tough to break, and when you stop drinking tea, you will experience constipation and stomach discomfort. Using this tea for more than a couple of weeks is not suggested.

Senna, a natural laxative, has been used medicinally for millennia. It should never be used to replace healthy practices like drinking enough water each day, eating a fibre-rich diet, and exercising regularly.

To be safe and avoid unpleasant side effects, limit your intake of senna tea to one cup per day and avoid using senna products for over a week at a time.