Fidgeting with fingers and anxiety: What is the link?

If you have been fidgeting with fingers, you're not alone. If you have ever become annoyed by someone's fidgeting, it might be time to reconsider this: anxiety is the body's natural defense that can show up in various ways.

One of the most common ways this anxiety may manifest is in the physical body. One of the most common behaviors is fidgeting with fingers. However, there are many more like shaking of legs, nail biting, moving the body, tieing and untieing hair.

A few years back, we were introduced to the fidget spinner, and the world could not have enough of it. They were sold in hoards and came in various shapes and sizes.

Why is the purpose of fidgeting with fingers?

Many people use spinners as a way of relaxation. (Image via Getty)

Fidgeting hands is a common symptom of anxiety or built-up stress in the body. Anxiety is anything but not comfortable. In the short run, it can be tackled head-on or the situation can be avoided. However, persistent anxiety and stress can cause a constant feeling of restlessness and discomfort.

Think of the body as an energy storehouse. When we engage in activities, the body utilises a part of energy for the same. For instance, if you want to engage in a self-care activity to soothe anxiety, it takes up energy. However, what happens when you decide not to do anything about it? What happens when you suppress it and go about your every day lives?

These thoughts find a way to creep in to your everyday life. Fidgeting with fingers then serves as a distracting coping mechanism to temporarily escape the anxiety and nervousness.

What causes fidgeting with fingers?

The market is now full of fidgeting tools and gadgets. (Image via Unsplash/Sergey Tarasov)

Fidgeting with fingers is a common symptom of anxiety and other mental health conditions like ADHD and autism.

Yes, fidgeting is not just a coping mechanism for those with anxiety and stress. Each condition brings along nervous energy that can be difficult to fight. You may have noticed that children with autism engage in tapping or repetitive movements as a way of self-soothing.

One of the primary cause of fidgeting with hands is that it's much easier to carry out, compared to sitting with your anxious thoughts. It's also interesting to note that all individuals need a sense of control.

When you're going through emotional difficulties, it becomes difficult to feel in control. However, when one engages in fidgeting with fingers, it gives you some sense of control over the present situation.

Coping strategies for constant fidgeting with hands

Are there any coping strategies for fidgeting? (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

While fidgeting with hands helps in the short term, it's also a way for the body to indicate that it needs help and attention. One of the primary ways to explore and understand what's happening is seeking professional help.

That becomes especially important if the fidgeting behaviors are impacting your everyday life. It means that your fidgeting is no longer serving a protective function. In the long run, it's beneficial to learn healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress and anxiety.

Some individuals benefit from using mindfulness and deep breathing tools to focus in the present and release anxiety. That reduces the need for the body to use fidgeting as an outlet for the excessive energy.

You may also benefit from physical activity that helps you put this excessive energy to good use. You can start with brisk walking and gradually shift to running or other physical exercises.

Many people with fidgeting hands also like to engage themselves through sensory toys. Even mobile covers now come with textured surfaces to ground yourself. Grounding, indeed, has become modernised.

Fidgeting with fingers due to anxiety is a reminder that the mind and body are connected. Fidgeting with fingers or any other part of the body is not a bad thing after all.

Research also points to the correlation between fidgeting and attention, memory and problem solving skills. You can learn to cope from fidgeting with behaviors by diving deep into the roots of anxiety and stress.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

