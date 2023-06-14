Fire hydrant exercise: Top 6 variations to challenge your muscles even more

The fire hydrant exercise, also called quadruped hip abductions, is an effective bodyweight move that specifically targets the gluteus maximus.

Apart from working the glutes, different variations of this exercise engage the core muscles and improve the body’s overall balance and coordination. When done regularly, the fire hydrant exercise eases back pain, prevents risks of injuries, and offers several other benefits, too.

Want to know more? Here’s all you should know about fire hydrants, including their benefits, instructions and some of the top variations of the exercise.

How to do the standard fire hydrant exercise?

It targets the glutes and other lower body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

To attain the notable benefits of fire hydrants, it's important to use the right posture and technique. Improper form will not only target the incorrect muscle groups but it also cause pain and injuries.

To do the standard variation, you only need an exercise mat. Follow the instructions below:

Start on all fours, with the knees and palms on the floor. Make sure the shoulders are above the hands and the hips are just above the knees.

Engage the core muscles; keep your gaze down, and start the movement.

Lift your right leg away at a 45-degree angle while keeping the knees at 90 degrees. Lower your leg to the starting position, and complete a few more reps.

Lift your right leg following the same procedure, and continue for an equal number of reps.

While the standard variation is easy and effective, several modified versions of the fire hydrant can also be done to challenge the targeted muscles even more.

So, once you’ve mastered the standard variation, move on to more advanced ones to intensify the workout.

Fire hydrant exercise variations

Here’s a look at six of the best modified variations of the fire hydrant exercise:

#1 Fire hydrant with a resistance band

Doing fire hydrant exercise with a resistance band allows the glutes to work aganist resistance. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Doing the fire hydrant using a resistance band allows lower body muscles, particularly the glutes and hips, to work against resistance.

To do it:

Loop a resistance band above the knees, and get on your fours. Keep your back straight, and gaze down.

Lift your left leg away from your body at 45 degrees, and slowly bring it back.

Switch sides, and complete a few reps.

#2 Fire hydrant exercise with hand lift

This variation targets the midsection and is also great for back strength and posture.

To do it:

Start on your fours, and tighten the core muscles.

Lift your right leg away from your body, and simultaneously lift your left hand an inch above the floor.

Repeat the movement for a few reps with your hand above the floor.

Lower down, and repeat with your left leg and right hand.

#3 Fire hydrant kick

Doing a fire hydrant with a kick challenges the muscles and also targets the sides of the hips.

To do it:

Take a position on all fours, keeping the back straight and gaze down.

Lift your left leg away from the body while kicking and straightening the knee to extend that leg.

Return your knee to the starting position, and repeat for a few more reps.

#4 Fire hydrant with ankle weights

Ankle weights challenge your legs and glutes even more. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Ankle weights challenge the legs and glutes even more and force you to work harder.

That makes it more difficult to lift your lower part, thereby targeting the muscles more. If you're new, though, start with low weight, and avoid overloading the ankles.

To do it:

Put on ankle weights, and get on your fours.

Keep your back straight and gaze down.

Lift your left leg away from your body at 45 degrees, and slowly bring it back.

Switch sides, and complete a few reps.

#5 Standing fire hydrant

The standing fire hydrant exercise strengthens the hips, glutes and core and works the same as the normal fire hydrant exercise.

However, this variation is more comfortable for people with wrist pain, as it doesn’t involve balancing on the hands.

To do it:

Stand straight with your legs at hip-width distance. Slowly bend your right leg to 90 degrees, and lean your trunk slightly forward.

Tighten the core muscles, and lift your leg to 45 degrees while keeping the rest of the body stable.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and complete a few more reps before switching sides.

#6 Fire hydrant with pulses

Adding pulses is also a great way to make the fire hydrant exercise difficult and more challenging.

To do it:

Take a standard fire hydrant position on the floor. Lift your leg away from your body.

Instead of lowering your leg, do an upward pulse movement using your knee. Lift your knee an inch or two above in the air, and complete a few pulses.

Lower your leg back to its starting position. Repeat on the other side.

So, now that you know about these amazing variations of the fire hydrant exercise, look to add them to your regular leg workout routine to attain great lower body benefits.

Complete at least two sets of ten reps per side, and pair this exercise with other compound movements for a full-fledged lower body training.

