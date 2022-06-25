What Is the Fish Pose (Matsyasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Matsyasana or Fish Pose is a beginner-level yoga asana that mainly targets the upper body i.e. your shoulders, neck and head. It's a simple and effective stretch for the front part of your entire body, including the chest, abs, hip flexors, neck and back.

The Matsyasana is traditionally performed in the Padmasana pose, but Padmasana is generally an advanced asana. As such, beginners can start by keeping their knees bent, feet on the floor or with their legs pressed straight against the floor.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose): Technique and Correct Form

Here's how you can perform the Matsyasana or Fish Pose in yoga:

Lie comfortably on your back on the floor with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Breathe in, and lift your pelvis slightly off the floor, sliding your hands below your buttocks with your palms down. Rest your buttocks on the back of your hands, and make sure to maintain contact between your buttocks and hands throughout the pose.

Your forearms and elbows should be tucked up close to the sides of your torso.

Breathe in, and press your forearms and elbows firmly against the floor. Pressing your scapulas into your back and inhaling again, lift your upper torso and head away from the floor.

Release your head back onto the floor. The crown of your head should rest on the floor; if you are unable to achieve this position, try to rest the back of your head on the floor.

Keep your head engaged so that a minimal amount of weight is on your head to avoid crunching your neck.

You may keep your knees bent or straighten your legs out onto the floor. If you straighten your legs, keep your thighs active by pressing them out through the heels.

Hold the asana for 15 to 30 seconds, breathing smoothly. If you wish to release, breathe out, and lower your torso and head to the floor. Pull your thighs up into your belly, and squeeze.

Tips for Beginners

Beginners run the risk of straining their neck in this pose. If you feel any discomfort in your neck, you may lower your chest slightly towards the floor, or put a thickly folded blanket under the back of your head to support it.

Preparatory Poses

Some preparatory poses you can perform before Matsyasana are:

Baddha Konasana

Salabhasana

Bhujangasana

Supta Virasana

Dhanurasana

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Virasana.

Dhanurasana is a wonderful preparatory pose for the Fish Pose, as it opens up your shoulders and hips (Image via Pexels @Elina Fairytale)

Follow-up Poses

Perform these follow-up poses after Matsyasana to reap its full benefits:

Gomukhasana

Ustrasana

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Virasana

Supta Virasana.

Variations

If you have been practicing yoga for some time, and the beginner level Matsyasana is not challenging enough for you, you may increase the intensity of the position in the following ways:

Perform the true Matsyasana by keeping your legs folded in Padmasana.

Perform the pose as mentioned above, keeping your legs straight. Now exhale, and lift your legs off the floor till you make an angle of 45 degrees between your legs and your torso. Hold the position for 15-30 seconds pressing actively through the heels, and lower your legs with an exhale. Lower your head and torso.

Benefits of Matsyasana

Matsyasana and Fish Pose stretches and engages parts of the body that are often neglected even in other yoga asanas. Check out the benefits of the fish pose as mentioned below:

Fish pose stretches deep hip flexors (psoas) and the muscles (intercostals) between the ribs.

It stretches and stimulates the muscles of the belly and the front of the neck.

It stretches and stimulates the organs of the belly and throat.

It strengthens the muscles of the upper back and the back of the neck.

It helps relieve tension in the shoulders and neck, helping to improve posture.

It can provide relief from respiratory disorders, as it opens up the chest and encourages you to breathe deeply.

It stimulates the parathyroid, pituitary and pineal glands.

From a chakra perspective too, the Matsyasana stimulates two important areas that are difficult to reach.

The first chakra is the vishudda (throat) chakra, which relates to communication and self-expression. This chakra symbolises 'speaking your truth', so if this area is blocked, it means you are keeping things bottled inside. The stimulation of this chakra will allow you to let such things out.

The Fish Pose also stimulates the Sahasrara (crown) chakra on the top of your head, which is related to wisdom and knowledge. Overall, the fish pose offers tremendous benefits by stimulating your mind and body.

Common Mistakes

Be careful, and note these common mistakes to avoid injury while performing the pose:

You must engage your forearms, heels and engaged thighs properly to create a lift in the upper body so that your head and neck are safe and supported.

Maintain your neck and back in a continuous arch. Ideally, the centre of your crown must rest on the ground and not your forehead.

