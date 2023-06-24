Anti-rotational exercises are a great way to build core stability and strength.

Unlike rotational exercises that involve rotation, anti-rotational movements involve contracting the core muscles and holding them while keeping the rest of the body in a singular direction or motion.

These exercises require you to resist a rotational force, which further targets the core muscles and boosts their strength.

Muscles targeted

Anti-rotational exercises help stabilize the spine. (Image via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Compared to other core exercises like sit-ups and crunches that primarily target the rectus abdominis aka the six-pack ab muscles, anti-rotation core exercises involve deep core muscles as well, including the obliques, hips, pelvic and mid to lower back muscles.

All these muscles help stabilize the spine, keep posture upright and also assist in moving efficiently and safely.

Best anti-rotational exercises

Mentioned below are five best and most effective anti-rotation core exercises you can do to strengthen and stabilize your midsection:

#1 Bird dog

The bird dog is one of the best anti-rotational exercises that not only targets the core but is also effective for shoulder stability. It’s a beginner-friendly exercise that can be easily added to your core training.

To do it:

Take a position on all fours with your wrists under the shoulders and knees under the hips.

Make sure the shoulders and hips are level to keep your body aligned. Engage your core muscle by pulling the belly button towards your spine.

Raise your right arm and left leg, and extend them straight out. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

#2 Half-kneeling single-arm row

Rows are the best anti-rotational exercises that also targets the hips and glutes. (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

The half-kneeling single-arm row is another very effective anti-rotational exercise that engages the core muscles and other muscles, too.

The purpose of this exercise is to stabilize your knee and engage the glutes and hips while using the abs to control the trunk rotation and extension.

To do it:

Take a half-kneeling position with your right leg out in front at 90 degrees. Hold the cable with your left hand, and keep your right hand by your side.

Start the movement by rowing the cable straight back while bending your elbow and squeezing the shoulder blades.

Return to the starting position, and repeat. Do not twist your torso.

#3 Single-leg Romanian deadlift

Single-leg Romanian deadlift is one of the best compound anti-rotational exercises that target several muscles at once including the core, hamstrings and glutes.

To do it:

Start standing with your feet at shoulder-width distance, and grab a dumbbell or kettlebell in your right hand.

Hinge at your hips, and swing your right leg behind you while moving the dumbbell towards the floor.

As you do so, make sure your back is straight and shoulder muscles are squeezed together.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

#4 Shoulder tap

Shoulder tap (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

Shoulder taps are among the most potent anti-rotational exercises that require you to use your palms to touch the top of the opposite shoulder alternatively while keeping the rest of your body still.

To do it:

Take a kneeling plank position, and keep your legs at hip-width distance.

Keep your ankles crossed and body in a straight line from head to toe.

Engage the abs. Keep your hips and shoulders level, and lift your right palm.

Tap your right palm on the top of your left shoulder, and return to the starting position. Repeat with your left arm, and continue for a few reps.

#5 Banded squat

Banded squats are an amazing anti-rotation core movement that not only strengthens the core but works on the lower body muscles, too.

To do it:

Anchor a resistance band to a sturdy object or a doorway. Grab the ends, and take a few steps backwards from the anchor.

Turn your body 90 degrees to the left or right, and start the exercise by squatting down.

Keep your feet at shoulder-width distance, and maintain a good posture.

Bend your knees, and push your hips back. Drive your weight back up by pressing your heels into the floor.

Doing the aforementioned anti-rotational exercises will not only strengthen the entire core muscles, but they will help you gain more trunk stability, too.

Add these anti-rotational exercises to your core training workout or full body strength training, and look to complete at least ten reps and three sets. As you gain more strength, increase your reps, and go for heavier weights.

