5 best gym full chest workouts for stronger and muscular chest   

Gym full chest workouts are the most effective way to strengthen chest muscles and improve overall appearance of the upper body. Regular practice of certain chest exercises at the gym can also help improve posture and protect the surrounding muscles and joints, too.

While developing strong and well-defined chest muscles can take time, the process doesn’t need to be complicated. The key is to opt for specific workouts for the chest that solely target the chest muscle and prioritize them.

So, to help you get started with your chest training, we’ve listed below some of the most strengthening exercises you can do in your next gym session.

Best gym full chest workouts to try

Practice the following five exercises at least thrice a week and see how quickly you will experience muscle gain and strength. Start with a weight that’s comfortable for you, and do not overexert the muscles.

#1 Dumbell bench press

Dumbbell bench press is among the top gym full chest workouts. (Photo via Pexels/Joseph Wayne Buchanan)

Dumbbell bench press is one of the best gym full chest workouts that offer versatility and target each muscle in the chest.

A bench press can also be done using a barbell, but you should always start with dumbbells, especially if you're new to strength training.

To do it:

Lie on an exercise bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep the butts pressed on the bench, and place your feet flat on the floor. The core and glutes should be properly engaged throughout the movement.

Lift the dumbbells up while squeezing the handles till the elbows get parallel to the shoulders. Make sure to keep your elbows at a 45-degree angle.

Engage your chest muscles to push the dumbbells up, and slowly lower them down to the starting position.

#2 Chest dip

Chest dips are another great workout for the chest muscles and for building massive upper body strength. Regular practice of chest dips also helps build power for other advanced workouts.

To do it:

Stand straight facing two parallel bars, and hold the bar with the palms facing in.

Press into your hands, and straighten the elbows to lift your body up. Continue to lift your body up till it gets in line with your hands.

Bend your elbows, and slowly lower your chest towards the hands, and then press back to return to the starting position.

#3 Wide grip chest press

It's one of the best gym full chest workouts. (Photo via Pexels/Photo by Andrea Piacquadio)

The wide grip chest press is one of the most effective gym full chest workouts you can do to build upper body strength and muscles.

This exercise engages the pectoralis major, triceps and shoulder muscles. You can do this exercise using either a barbell or a pair of dumbbells depending on your fitness level.

To do it:

Lie down on an exercise bench with your back flat and feet placed on the floor.

Hold a barbell with your hands wider than shoulder width, or hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep the elbows bent.

Make sure each arm is at 90 degrees with the hands and at least three inches wider than the shoulders.

Press the barbell straight above your chest, and bring it down in a controlled motion to the starting position.

#4 Cable fly

Cable flys are among the most productive gym full chest workouts that target the pectoralis major and minor at once and work on the surrounding muscles, too.

To do it:

Stand straight with your back towards the cable machine, and hold the handles tightly.

Keep one foot in front of the other, and slightly lean forward to take the starting position.

With your back straight and a slight bend in the arms, slowly pull the handles towards your chest, and release them back slowly.

As you pull the handles, make sure to keep the core muscles engaged.

#5 Incline push-up

It's one of the most versatile full chest workouts. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Incline push-ups are among the most versatile gym full chest workouts that can be easily done not only at the gym but at home, too.

It's quite an advanced variation of the standard push-up but can be learnt very easily. The best part about this exercise is that it doesn’t require any equipment.

To do it:

Keep your hands on the edge of an elevated surface, like an exercise bench, table or any other sturdy surface that's at least 3 feet high. Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Extend your legs behind, and keep your body straight and stable throughout the exercise

Bend your elbows, and lower your chest towards the edge of the exercise bench. Push your body away till the elbows get extended.

Push up, and return to the starting position.

Aim to practice the aforementioned gym full chest workouts for ten reps in three sets, and perform the sequence at least thrice a week to see the best results.

No matter if your fitness goal is a strengthened chest or a sculpted upper body, performing these exercises, along with a nutritious and protein-based diet, is going to help you achieve it.

