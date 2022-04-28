Incline Push-Up: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, and Benefits

An incline push-up is a type of push-up that is performed at a higher angle. An exercise box or comparable piece of equipment is used to raise your upper body.

You might discover that incline push-ups are a nice change of pace. The inclination posture primarily strengthens your chest muscles.

Traditional push-ups strengthen your chest, arms, and shoulders. However, incline push-ups relieve some of the weight on your arms and shoulders while still providing a good chest workout.

Incline push-ups are ideal for beginners and anyone doing upper body and shoulder rehab. It is also great for elders who need to improve their quality of life by building upper body strength. It can be used in a bodyweight workout routine.

Even if you can do floor push-ups, incline push-ups are a great pre-workout warm-up or post-workout stretch.

How to perform incline push-ups correctly

In order to perform incline push-ups, you must keep your body in a straight line when in a plank position. Start with two to three sets of 10–20 repetitions, concentrating on the correct technique.

Here is a step-by-step guide to ace incline push-ups:

Choose an elevated platform for your push-ups (a bench, a block, etc.), keeping in mind that the higher you are, the easier the push-ups will be.

Begin by positioning your hands shoulder-width apart in front of your work surface.

To get into a high plank, step back one leg at a time. Find stability by activating the back of the legs and engaging the core to protect the lower back. Keep your neck straight. The entire body is in a single line.

Begin bending your arms and lowering your body until you're hovering just above your bench, elbows squeezing slightly towards the body. Keep your core and legs moving.

Return to your high plank by straightening your arms.

Here is a video to better understand the process of doing incline push-ups:

What are the benefits of the incline push-up?

Push-ups on an incline are a good chest exercise to include in your strength-training routine. The following are some of the advantages of doing incline push-ups on a regular basis:

1) Upper body strength

Incline push-ups work the anterior deltoids, pectoralis major, and triceps, among other muscle groups in the upper body.

2) Increases stability

Stabilizer muscles in your core and lower back are used in incline push-ups. In addition to the obliques on the sides of your belly, incline push-ups can also engage the erector spinae muscles in your back.

3) Easier than traditional push-ups

Compared to regular push-ups, the incline push-up places more weight on your lower body, allowing you to practice with less strain on your arms and shoulders.

Start with incline push-ups or other simple variations like knee pushups if you're new to pushups.

Tips to remember

Here's a list of tips to make sure you're doing incline push-ups correctly every time:

1) Hand placement

Placing your hands too widely apart during an incline push-up is the most common mistake. Spreading your hands too widely will diminish the exercise's range of motion and overall efficacy.

2) Alignment

Maintain a straight upper and lower body alignment by not slumping, sagging, or bending your hips or knees. You should have a straight line from head to toe.

You may have weak abdominal and core muscles if you have trouble maintaining this alignment. Working on them might help you improve your form.

3) Range of motion

Each rep should use the entire range of motion, from straight arms to completely bent arms (or nose grazing the bench).

If you can't accomplish the whole range of motion, start with a higher bench or use a wall. Get as close to it as you can while still executing the full range of motion.

4) Pressure on the outside of hands

While push-ups are an excellent exercise, they can quickly result in overuse problems, particularly on the wrists. Place the weight on the outside of your hands rather than the bottom of your hand/wrist.

5) Controlled tempo

Control your drops and push yourself up. It's fine if the positive phase is fairly quick at first, but a one-second up and two-second down count is excellent in general.

Controlling the tempo decreases the chance of damage while also increasing muscle stimulation.

