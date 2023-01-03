5 Best Middle Back Exercises To Try

Middle back exercises are one of the most important workouts for your body because they support both the neck and lower spine. A strong middle back will help you keep your posture straight and prevent injuries from occurring, so it’s important to take care of this area by challenging it with exercises that strengthen it.

Best Middle Back Exercises & Stretches To Try

Here are five effective middle-back exercises:

1) Barbell Bent Over Row

The barbell bent-over row is one of the best middle back exercises you can do. When executed properly, this movement will hit your upper back and biceps hard, but it also leaves some muscles out of the equation. This leads to an incomplete and ineffective workout if you only do this exercise alone.

Using a barbell for mid-back stretches means that you have to use both of your hands at once—one hand on each end of the barbell—which makes it harder than doing a bent-over row with dumbbells, where both sides are working independently.

2) Chest-Supported Row

The chest-supported row is a great middle back exercise to build upper-back strength and improve posture. To do it, you'll need a bench that's high enough so that your torso is parallel to the floor when you're lying on it.

Keep your back straight and your legs bent with your feet flat on the floor. Keep your torso straight and don't arch or lower your back as you pull up on the bar (use a towel if necessary). Hold for three seconds at full extension before slowly lowering under control.

Remember: Don't let the bar touch your body; keep it about an inch away from touching (or just below) throughout each rep.

3) Single Arm Dumbbell Row

To do this exercise, you'll need a single dumbbell. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hinge forward from the hips, bending your knees slightly. Keeping your back straight and your head upright, grab the weight with one hand and let it hang down toward the floor. The hand holding on to the dumbbell should be in line with your chest or just below it; don't let it reach behind you.

Now pull up through your torso until you can reach no higher; keep that elbow close to your body as you do so (it's okay if it comes forward a little bit). Lower back down slowly until the arms are fully extended at the sides; repeat for reps and then switch sides!

4) Seated Cable Row

The drawback of free weight middle back exercises is that they provide uneven resistance, meaning that certain parts of the movement are more difficult than others. The benefit of machine and cable exercises is that they provide a more consistent resistance curve throughout the entire range of motion. In addition to providing a mid back stretch, cables will also provide resistance at the bottom of the movement.

To do this exercise, attach a rope attachment to the pulley machine and set the pulley height so that it is at hip level. Sit on a bench, feet flat on the floor with your back straight, and grab the straight bar attachment with an overhand grip. For this exercise you may want to squeeze your shoulder blades together as you pull back on the bar using your arms and chest muscles for power but not letting them move at all or too much (you don't want them coming forward). Repeat 10 times for 2 sets each time per week.

5) Bodyweight Rows

Bodyweight rows is an excellent middle back exercise to work your mid-back. They are easy to learn, can be done anywhere, and don't require any equipment. You can make them harder by adding weight or doing more reps. The best part is that these mid back stretches don't involve actual rowing like in the gym, so you'll be able to maintain good form throughout the middle back exercises.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. These are the five best middle back exercises that you can try out today. Don't forget to consult your doctor before starting any kind of exercise routine and make sure that you do these slowly and in a controlled manner so as not to hurt yourself!

