5 Best Trap Exercises You’ve Never Done

The trapezius aka the traps is basically quadrilateral-shaped large portions of the upper back area composed of three different parts. That includes the superior (descending) trapezius, inferior (ascending) trapezius, and middle trapezius.

Regular practice of trap exercises not only helps build muscle and bigger trapezius but is also needed for other important functions. The upper traps regulate the arms' functions and also help lift the shoulders. The lower and middle traps are important for rotation and scapular restriction of the shoulders. For these reasons and aesthetics tool, training the traps is worth your time and energy.

In this article, we’ve listed a few of the best trap exercises to target your muscles from every angle. Though these exercises may seem intimidating initially, with time and practice, you will nail them perfectly.

Best trap exercises for bigger and stronger trapezius

Here's a look at the five best trap exercises:

1) Incline dumbbell shrug

The incline dumbbell shrug, also called prone incline dumbbell shrug or chest-supported dumbbell shrug, is one of the best trap exercises that isolate the lower trapezius muscles. The lower trapezius muscle is often neglected during training and sometimes leads to injuries and poor posture.

To do the exercise:

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and lie down with your chest supported on an incline bench. Ensure that the bench is no more than 60 degrees inclined.

Let your arms hang straight down, with your palms facing behind.

With your core muscles tight, start to shrug your middle back and shoulders up, and pause at the top.

Lower your muscles to the starting position, and repeat the exercise a few more times.

2) Pull-up shrug

A pull-up shrug is one of the most powerful and quite challenging trap exercises that not only develops massive traps but also helps improve pull-up form and grip. This exercise works the lats too and helps strengthen them.

To do the exercise:

Hang straight from a pull-up bar, with the core muscles tight and spine in a neutral position.

Maintaining this position, start to shrug your shoulders up towards the ceiling. Ensure that the shoulder blades are down and back and the neck and head are extended upward.

Hold the shrug position at the top for a few seconds, and lower yourself back into the starting position.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

3) Overhead plate raise

The overhead plate raise is one of the most beneficial trap exercises that particularly targets the middle and lower trap muscles. This exercise stabilizes the shoulders and also improves posture.

To do the exercise:

Choose a weight plate with which you can do at least ten reps using the right form.

Stand upright, and hold the plate with both hands at chest level.

Lift the plate overhead as high as you can while also squeezing the mid back.

Maintain constant tension throughout, and slowly lower the plate to the starting position with control.

Remember to engage the abs at all times.

4) Dumbbell jump shrug

The dumbbell jump shrug is one of the best trap exercises that not only builds trap strength but also strengthens the calves and boosts explosive power. The key to getting the most out of the exercise is to perform reps as quickly as possible while maintaining the right form.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and bend your knees and hips.

Allow the dumbbells to hang in the front at your arm’s length below your knees, and ensure that the palms are facing the side. Avoid rounding your back.

Push your hips forward, and forcefully shrug your shoulders upward. At the same time, jump as high as you can, and land softly on the floor.

Immediately go for the next rep.

5) Overhead barbell shrug

The overhead barbell shrug is one of the most challenging trap exercises that works the upper traps.

While the exercise reduces stress on the levator scapulae, if done incorrectly, overhead movement can lead to severe muscle strains and even injuries. Overhead barbell shrugs shouldn’t be attempted by beginners.

To do the exercise:

Hold a barbell above your head at wider than shoulder-width distance, and use an underhand grip.

Keep your arms absolutely straight, and position your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Keep your elbows away from you, and start to shrug your shoulders by lifting the top of your shoulders.

Pause at the top, and reverse the movement by returning to the starting position.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned trap exercises to your upper body strength training routine, and start developing stronger and more muscular traps.

Be mindful of your form, and choose a weight you can handle easily without compromising on your posture. Most importantly, do not overtrain, and avoid working on the same muscles every day.

Poll : 0 votes