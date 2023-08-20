5 bodybuilder pairs who seemingly didn't like each other

Bodybuilders usually like coming together and cheering one from their fraternity, but at times things don't click between some.

Let's take a look at the world of bodybuilding rivalries and explore some bodybuilder pairs who seemingly had some serious bad blood between them. These rivalries brought drama to the scene and showed that even in a sport built on muscles, personalities can clash big time.

Bodybuilders who didn't get along with another

Here are five such pairs:

#1 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno

Their tenseness was captured on film in "Pumping Iron." (Image via Twitter)

Remember the Hulk? Well, Lou Ferrigno, who played him on TV, didn't get along with Arnold Schwarzenegger in real life. They both wanted to be the best in the 1970s, and things got pretty heated.

They even had their tension caught on camera in a movie called "Pumping Iron." Later, though, they patched up and started to respect each other's skills.

#2 Dorian Yates and Shawn Ray

They competed in huge events in the 1990s. (Image YouTube/Nick's Strength and Power)

Imagine a high-intensity person meeting someone who's all about looking good. That was Dorian Yates and Shawn Ray.

They were both trying to win big competitions as bodybuilders in the 1990s but had completely different ways of working out. That led to disagreements that were pretty interesting to watch. This rivalry showed us that there's no one right way to do things in bodybuilding.

#3 Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler

In the early 2000s, Coleman (right) and Cutler were the bodybuilding kings. (Image via Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler/ Instagram )

Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler were the kings of bodybuilding in the early 2000s, but they had different styles.

Coleman was all about being huge and powerful, while Cutler liked to be balanced and good-looking. They talked back and forth in the media, making their rivalry quite exciting. Even though they weren't buddies, their competition pushed them both to be better.

#4 Kai Greene and Phil Heath

Greene and Heath were determined to inject art and creativity into bodybuilding. (Image via Bill Comstock)

Greene and Heath were all about bringing some art and creativity to bodybuilding. Greene loved showing off his moves and being different, while Heath was focused on being strong and impressive.

That made them butt heads a bit. They didn't always agree, and sometimes they argued in public, but they also made each other better in the process.

#5 Rich Gaspari and Lee Labrada

Gaspari and Labrada were well-known in the late 1980s. (Image via Marx Max Muscle/Youtube)

Back in the late 1980s, Gaspari and Labrada were big names in bodybuilding. They didn't really get along, as they had different characteristics.

Gaspari was all about showing off his veins and being super defined, while Labrada wanted to look good overall. People liked both bodybuilders' styles, but Gaspari and Labrada's rivalry made things interesting.

Even in a sport where everyone's trying to build up their body, sometimes personalities clash.

The aforementioned bodybuilder pairs didn't exactly see eye to eye, and their rivalries made things a bit more exciting. However, it's nice to see that over time, some of them ended up respecting the other.

That only goes to show that even when muscles are involved, mutual respect eventually reign supreme.