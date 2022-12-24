If you're looking to build a wide, powerful back that makes you look like a freakin' barn door, cable back exercises can definitely help you. The major benefit of using cables over free weights is that they have no resting point during any exercise, which puts constant tension on the target muscles.

Another advantage is that it allows a comfortable range of motion, which can be useful for those who struggle with joint pain while performing free weight exercises. Cable back exercises are also ideal for beginners looking to learn proper lifting technique and mind-muscle connection.

Top Cable Back Exercises For Barn Door Back

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Seated Cable Row

Maintain proper posture throughout the exercise (Image via Instagram @coach.fathi)

This exercise is probably among the best cable exercises to target the entire back, including the lats, rhomboids, and trapezius. The biceps and shoulders also work to a certain extent.

Instructions:

Attach any handle (v-bar, straight bar, or ropes) to the cable machine.

Grab the handle with outstretched arms. Maintain a neutral back and flexed knees. You can experiment with grip and hand position to target different areas.

Keep your elbows close to the body .

Pull the handle towards your abdomen while squeezing the shoulder blades together. Keep your chest up and core braced.

Return back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Cable Shrug

The cable shrug is excellent for targeting the traps, shoulders, and upper back. Add this move to your arsenal of cable back exercises to develop a powerful yoke.

Instructions:

Attach a wide bar or ropes to the lowest pulley on the cable machine.

Grab the bar using an overhand grip. The arms should remain fully extended throughout the exercise.

Lean back slightly.

Shrug upwards as explosively as possible. Hold the top contraction for a second at least.

Lower down to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Facepull

15 face pull variations (Image via Instagram @drjohnrusin)

Facepulls have recently attained widespread popularity as one of the best cable back exercises for rear delt and upper back development. This exercise is ideal for improving rotator cuff strength and rehabbing shoulder injuries.

Instructions:

Stand upright with an athletic stance.

Attach the double-rope attachment to the highest pulley of the cable machine.

Grab them using a neutral or overhand grip while your arms are fully extended.

Pull the ropes in the direction of your head such that the handles end on either side of your face.

Hold the contraction for a second. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Straight Arm Pulldown

If you're struggling to build a mind-muscle connection with your lats, cable back, exercises like the straight arm pulldown can teach you how to target them properly. It also engages the rear delts, triceps, teres major, and rhomboids.

Instructions:

Grab a short straight bar which is attached the top rung of the cable machine.

Bend your torso at the waist. Extend your arms completely. You will feel a light stretch in the lats when you're in the right starting position.

Pull the bar down by tightening the lats. Continue till your hands are close to your thighs.

Return slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Lat Pulldown

Choose the right grip (Image via Instagram @gym_tipsx)

Lat pulldowns are one of the most popular cable back exercises and for good reason. Not only is it ideal for beginners and advanced trainees alike, this exercise targets the lats, rear delts, teres major, traps, rhomboids, and biceps effectively.

Instructions:

Attach a bar to the top pulley of the cable machine. Sit down with your knees supported against the knee pad.

Squeeze your shoulder blades back and down with outstretched arms and an upright chest.

Pull the bar down till it reaches your upper chest.

Return to the starting position. Play with grip and hand position to target different muscles better.

Takeaway

Use the aforementioned cable back exercises to build a powerful back that will turn heads everywhere you go. Make sure you include at least one of these exercises in every back workout to ensure epic gains.

Poll : 0 votes