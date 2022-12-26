5 Chest Exercises to Build Bigger Pecs at the Gym

If you want to build bigger pecs (chest), the best you can do is incorporate some powerful chest exercises into your gym routine.

A bigger and stronger chest is not only about physical appearance, as working on the pecs comes with many incredible benefits. Regular practice of certain chest exercises helps builds size of the chest and also help improve body posture by strengthening the spine and back. It boosts chest strength and stability, strengthens the shoulder joints, and enhances overall upper body strength too.

Hence, a well-rounded training plan, including some of the best chest exercises, is a must for upper body gains.

Chest exercises to develop bigger pecs

To help you get started, here’s a list of the five most effective gym exercises to work on the pecs from every angle, making them stronger, bigger, and more muscular. Let's get started:

1) Incline cable chest fly

The incline cable fly is one of the best chest exercises you can do at the gym. This exercise isolates the upper part of the pectoral muscles and can be paired with other flyes exercises to target the pecs from every angle.

Using cables instead of dumbbells provides constant tension and leads to massive muscle gain.

To do the exercise:

Set the cable pulleys at the lowest level possible, and position an incline bench in between the pulleys. Ensure that the bench is no more than 45 degrees inclined.

Hold the pulley in each hand, and lie on the bench on your back. Move your arms together in front of your face.

Slightly bend your elbows, and lower your arms at the sides till you feel a stretch in the pecs. Return your arms to their starting position, and squeeze your muscles.

Just remember to keep your arms stationary throughout the movement.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

2) Flat bench press

It's one of the most common chest exercises that can be done at the gym and is suitable for beginners and advanced exercisers alike. This exercise engages the muscle fibers in the chest and recruits certain anterior muscles as well, including the triceps and shoulders.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on an exercise bench with your butt, head, and shoulders flat on the bench and spine neutral.

Keep your feet flat on the floor at a shoulder-width distance. If that feels uncomfortable, use weight plates or blocks under your feet, but do not position them on the bench.

With your shoulder blades back, hold the barbell with an overhand grip, and position the arms slightly wider than the shoulders.

Remove the bar from the rack, and lower it towards the chest.

Slowly press the barbell above your chest while extending the arms and keeping your gaze on the ceiling.

Lower the barbell, and continue the next rep.

Remember to hold the barbell wider than shoulder width, and ensure that the forearm, wrist, and elbow are in a straight line.

3) Feet elevated press-up

Feet elevated press-up is a great chest-building exercise. (Photo via Unsplash/MIL-TECH PHARMA LTD)

Feet elevated press-ups are another good chest exercise that can be done at the gym and at home as well. Elevating the feet offers more resistance and bigger gains and also targets the deeper chest muscles.

To do the exercise:

Position both feet up onto an exercise or box, and get into a standard push-up position with your hands on the floor at shoulder-width distance.

Lower your chest towards the floor, and press back up to lock out.

Repeat the exercise.

4) Dumbbell squeeze press

The dumbbell squeeze press is one of the most tremendous chest exercises that helps develop hypertrophy not only in the chest but also in the shoulders and triceps. This exercise helps build a bigger chest and improves functional strength too.

To do the exercise:

Grab a dumbbell with the heads in each hand, and lie down flat on an exercise bench.

Press the weight slowly above your chest, and lower it by gripping the heads and crushing the dumbbell between your hands as hard as possible.

As you do that, contract your chest muscles, and complete one rep.

Repeat the exercise for a few more reps.

5) Svend press

One of the most underrated chest exercises, the svend press can add massive volume to your training and increase your overall gains.

It's an isolation move that can help boost chest growth and strength while putting less stress on the shoulder joints. The combination of press and squeeze offers a serious pump to the muscles.

To do the exercise:

Hold two weight plates of 5-10 pounds in both hands, and press them together in front of your chest.

As you press, ensure that your arms are extended in front of you, and the elbows aren’t flaring to the sides.

Slowly pull the weight plates near your sternum while keeping the chest up and shoulders together.

Press the weight plates back again, and continue the exercise for a few more reps.

Takeaway

So, now that you know about these super-effective chest exercises, add them to your gym routine to build bigger and stronger pecs.

However, before you start training, do some light cardio or stretching as a quick warm-up to prepare your muscles and avoid injuries. Keep the reps under control, and do not opt for heavy weights initially.

