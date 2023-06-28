5 easy and fun acro yoga poses to do with your kids

Acro yoga has become a very popular way of exercising these days, as it includes partners and is quite fun and interesting to do.

The best part about acrobatic yoga is that it can be done with toddlers as well. Yes, that’s right. There are several acro yoga poses that you can easily do with your kids as you introduce them to a fun world of fitness and exercise.

It can help build bonding and communication between the child (flyer) and parent (base) while also offering other physical and mental health benefits. So, are you ready to give it a try? Below, we have listed some beginner-friendly acro poses you can do with your kid.

Acro yoga with kids: Poses you can try

Try the following five poses with your kid, and have a wonderful time bonding with them:

#1 Double plank

Acro yoga helps build balance and focus. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

This is an excellent core workout that can help build balance and improve focus and concentration in your kid.

Steps:

Lie flat on your belly and have your kid lie on top of you with their head on the opposite side. Position their feet on your shoulders and hands on the ankles.

Slowly push your arms up to get into a plank position. Be careful as you lift, and ask your child to extend their arms, too.

To come down, slowly lower your belly and arms, and have your child get on the floor.

#2 Airplane with a twist

This is a fun acrobatic yoga pose that your kid is just going to love. As far as its benefits are concerned, the airplane pose can help develop strength in the legs and arms and also work the core.

Steps:

Lie down on your back with knees bent and feet slightly off the floor. Have your kid stand straight with their face towards you.

Place your feet on your kid’s hip bones, and tightly grab their hands.

Pull them towards you, and slowly lift your feet hovering your child over you with their face above your chin.

#3 Backbend pose

Acro yoga strengthens the muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The backbend acro yoga pose is similar to the airplane pose, but in this exercise, your child needs to face away from you.

Steps:

Lie down on your back, and have your kid stand by your hands facing away.

Lift off your feet, and hold your child’s ankles as they start to stretch back, and land on your feet with their shoulders.

Reach your feet back towards their head, and hold them.

#4 Folded leaf pose

This is an interesting flying acro yoga pose that can be done directly from the airplane pose.

Steps:

Lie on your back, and position your child as you would in the airplane pose.

Have your kid lean over your body, and make sure to stabilize your legs.

Once both are settled, place your hands on the side, and have your kid bend their elbows to fold forward.

For more support, you can hold onto your kid’s head.

#5 High chair

It builds bonding and trust. (Photo via Pexels/Werner Pfennig)

The high chair is quite a challenging acro yoga pose that requires a good sense of balance and strength.

Steps:

Lie down on your back, and bend your knees. Keep your feet flat on the floor.

Have your kid stand on either side of you, and ask them to sit on your bent knees.

Slowly hold one foot of your kid in your palms followed by the other, and ask them to start standing up on your hands.

Lift one foot, and place them under your kid’s hip for a seat. Ask your child to hold onto your ankles or feet for balance.

Practicing the aforementioned acro yoga poses with your kids is an excellent way to build trust and strength, and most importantly, have a fun time together.

Make sure to place additional mats around you to keep your child safe in case they trip or fall, and also move away all furniture or other objects that could injure you or your kid. Give your child ample time to explore the poses, and enjoy with them.

