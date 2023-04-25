5 natural ways to reverse osteoporosis and build stronger bones

Have you ever wondered how to prevent or reverse osteoporosis? There are numerous questions about the disease.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that affects millions worldwide, especially postmenopausal women. It's characterized by thinning of bones and loss of bone density, which can increase risk of fractures and other bone-related problems.

While there are medications available to treat osteoporosis, there are also natural ways to reverse the condition and build stronger bones. Here are a few natural ways to help reverse osteoporosis:

How to reverse osteoporosis?

Here are five ways:

1) Have more protein

Eat more protein-rich food. (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

Protein is the building block of bones that helps you to build better bone health and reverse osteoporosis.

Protein also helps you to lose weight by boosting metabolism, so if you're trying to keep off those extra pounds, consuming more protein could be just what you need.

Protein-rich foods include meat (chicken breast), fish (salmon), eggs and beans/nuts like almonds or peanuts - all of which are great sources of calcium, too.

2) Avoid sugar

Avoid eating excess sugar. (Image via Pexels/Mali Maeder)

Sugar is a big culprit in osteoporosis. It can cause the body to lose calcium, which leads to weak bones. It also causes you to retain water and gain weight, both of which can increase risk of developing diabetes.

If that's not enough reason, sugar can increase oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked to joint pain and the breakdown of cartilage within the spine.

3) Get regular exercise

Daily body movement has benefits. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

One of the best ways to reverse osteoporosis is by getting regular exercise. Exercise that puts pressure on the bones, like weight-bearing exercises like walking and running, can help strengthen them over time.

You should also try to incorporate flexible exercises into your routine. Stretching before and after exercising helps improve range of motion in the joints and prevents injuries from occurring during physical activity.

It's important not just to perform these exercises regularly but also drink enough water throughout the day so that you don't become dehydrated during workouts or other activities where sweating is likely (like gardening).

4) Drink lots of water

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Lisa fotios)

You should drink enough water to keep your body hydrated to reverse osteoporosis. The average person needs about 1 ml water for each calorie consumed, or about 15 to 20 ounces (about 450 milliliters) of fluid a day.

If you're not drinking enough, the body can't flush out toxins and maintain the right balance of electrolytes (minerals like calcium that carry an electrical charge). Excessive thirst can lead to dehydration, which can make you feel tired and have other unpleasant symptoms, like dry skin or constipation.

Drinking plenty of fluids also helps keep kidneys healthy, as they filter blood through urine production. If they don't have enough fluid coming through them, they won't work optimally.

5) Take calcium supplement

Have calcium supplements. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, and it plays a key role in bone health and to reverse osteoporosis.

People need 1,000 mg of calcium per day, but many don't get enough of it. If you're taking a calcium supplement, follow the label, and never exceed 2,500 mg per day for adults under age 51 or 2,000 mg per day for those 51 and older.

Calcium supplements come in many forms, including tablets or capsules, that dissolve under the tongue, and chewable tablets that dissolve in the mouth without water.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure

Healthy lifestyle changes are essential. (Image via Pexels/Miguel)

Osteoporosis is a disease that affects the bones, making them porous and brittle. The good news is that you can reverse osteoporosis by making healthy choices in your everyday life.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation recommends that you eat well, exercise regularly, get enough calcium and vitamin D (from the sun), avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and drink plenty of water.

Taking care of bones is important, but it's not always easy. If you have osteoporosis or other bone diseases, it can be difficult to find the right treatment plan that will work for you.

The aforementioned tips can be a starting point for anyone looking to reverse their condition and build stronger bones naturally.

