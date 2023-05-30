5 reasons to add vertical leg crunches to your core-strengthening session

Vertical leg crunches are an excellent bodyweight core exercise. Although they're similar to standard crunches, there are a few differences.

In this variation, the legs are vertical or perpendicular to the floor. This position increases the intensity of the exercise and helps achieve well-toned and more defined abs.

While standard crunches primarily target the rectus abdominis, this vertical variation strengthens the muscles in the upper and lower body. Vertical leg crunches can be added to a core training workout or performed as part of a full body workout session.

Why to add vertical leg crunches to your workout routine?

Vertical leg crunches can be added to a full body workout. (Photo via Pexels/Scott Webb)

Here are five notable reasons to consider adding vertical leg crunches to your exercise routine:

#1 Targets entire core muscles

One of the main reasons to add this exercise to your workout routine is that it not only targets the rectus abdominis but also recruits the transverse abdominals, lower back extensors and the internal and external obliques.

Unlike standard crunches, this variation works on the entire core muscles and even engages some of the lower body muscles, including the glutes and quadriceps.

#2 Improves posture

Improves posture and ease pain (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Vertical leg crunches are an excellent exercise to improve posture. Practicing it regularly can encourage the right posture by strengthening the core muscles and the lower back.

Additionally, it can prevent back pain and also provide relaxation. It's important to note that poor posture and a weak core can cause back pain and even lead to muscle injuries.

However, if you have recurring back pain or have recently recovered from injury, consult a doctor or a physical therapist before adding crunches to your routine.

#3 Develops stronger muscles

Strength training exercises like vertical leg crunches are a great way to develop stronger muscles and boost overall strength. So, if your ultimate fitness goal is to build stronger abs and muscles, this crunch variation should be your go-to exercise.

#4 No tools required

Vertical leg crunches are a productive bodyweight exercise, which means you don’t need any kind of equipment to perform them.

However, if you want to level up your training to an advanced level, you may add weights to intensify the exercise. You can place a weight plate on your chest or hold it behind your head.

#5 Promotes cardiovascular health

Regular practice of this exercise can strengthen the heart. (Photo via Pexels/Pikx by Panther)

As crunches are a highly intense movement, they can elevate heart rate and promote better functioning of the heart. That improves several body functions and result in better cardiovascular health.

Regular practice of this exercise can strengthen the heart and train it to intensify other bodily functions, leading to a more effective cardiovascular system.

How to do vertical leg crunches?

Here’s how you can perform this effective core exercise correctly and safely:

Lie straight on your back on an exercise mat, and place your hands behind your neck.

Move your legs up, and make sure they're perpendicular to the floor. Keep the knees slightly bent and lower spine pressed on the floor.

Engage your abs, and slowly curl your upper body while lifting the shoulders off the floor. As you do that, make sure the legs are straight and pointed towards the ceiling.

Continue to move your upper body upwards using the abs, and do not allow your head to move. That can put a strain on the neck.

When the shoulders are off the floor, hold the position for a few counts, and slowly start lowering your upper body back to its starting position.

With a slow and controlled movement, bring your legs back to the floor, and go for the next rep.

Once you’ve mastered the basic vertical leg crunches, move up to a more challenging variation.

To challenge your muscles even harder, place a weight plate on your chest, and perform this exercise. If that’s uncomfortable, try holding a weight plate behind your head, and continue with the exercise.

If you have any neck or back problems, consult a doctor before attempting this exercise to determine whether it would be safe for you. Moreover, if you're pregnant, avoid doing any form of crunches after your first trimester.

