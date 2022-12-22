Rebounding exercises are a great way to get in a full-body workout. Not only will you get the benefits of rebounding, but you will also add some fun aerobic moves and resistance training to mix things up.

Here're a few simple rebounding exercises that can help you burn calories and tone muscles:

Best Rebounding Exercises For At-Home Workout

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Trampoline Jump Squat

It's a great rebounding exercise that can add a burst of explosiveness to your resistance training.

To do it, place your feet together on the trampoline mat. Facing forward, squat down, and sink into a deep squat position with your legs shoulder-width apart. Keep both knees bent at 90 degrees and back straight as you lower down till the thighs are parallel to the mat.

Quickly jump up as high as you can into the air, bringing your legs up and over each other for an explosive jump. Land softly on the mat.

#2 Trampoline Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great way to get the heart rate up and warm up before any workout. Trampoline jumping jacks are a great way to do both things in one exercise, making them perfect for at-home workouts. The only equipment you need is a trampoline, of course.

Trampoline jumping jacks can be done by anyone at any age, but they're particularly beneficial for people recovering from an injury or those who have trouble doing traditional cardio exercises like running due to joint pain or poor mobility.

If you're looking for an alternative form of cardio that still gets you moving and keeps your heart rate high without putting pressure on the joints or muscles, try trampoline jumping jacks. Jump up, and flare your arms and legs out concurrently. Bring your arms over your head when in the air. Close your legs together when you hit the ground.

#3 Trampoline Spot Jogging

It's a great way to get in a quick workout when you don't have much time. You can do this rebounding exercise in the comfort of your home, and it's also an easy way to work on your cardiovascular system. The variety of trampolines available makes this exercise accessible for anyone, regardless of their fitness level.

When doing trampoline spot jogging, you will want to start off with small jumps and gradually increase them over time till the ankles are fully extended and flexed at about 90 degrees (the same angle as when standing).

Land softly on each leg before repeating the jump again by taking off from the opposite foot. It's important not only in terms of safety but also effectiveness that you land softly on each leg to avoid injury.

#4 Trampoline High Knee

High knees are an incredible cardiovascular exercise to ramp up your heart rate. They're made even more fun and challenging with the inclusion of a trampoline.

You can do this rebounding exercise by jumping on the trampoline and bringing your knees up to a height that's comfortable for you. You should feel a gentle stretch in the hamstrings, but if it hurts or feels uncomfortable, that means you're going too high.

The shoulders should be relaxed and down; if they're back or forward, that will cause strain on the lower back, so try relaxing them instead. If they're up or straightened out, try bending them slightly while still remaining relaxed. That will help engage the core and prevent back injury while doing the exercise.

#5 Trampoline Burpee

Burpees are a full body exercise. They require you to move your arms, legs, and hips to perform the movement. This rebounding exercise variant of the burpee works the core, lower body, and upper body at once, helping burn calories quickly while improving cardiovascular endurance.

To do this version of the burpee:

Jump on your trampoline

Perform a push-up (with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart)

Hop off the trampoline onto both feet with knees bent.

Jump back up into the plank position, and jump back onto the trampoline. Make sure not to let either foot touch the floor between reps.

Takeaway

As we’ve seen, there are many benefits to doing rebounding exercises at home. They're affordable and can be done with minimal equipment.

You can use them to create a complete workout routine or simply incorporate them into your current routine. The best part is that you don’t need to spend hours doing them — just ten minutes of bouncing on a trampoline at home can give you a great workout.

