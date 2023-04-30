5 skin benefits of calendula gel

Calendula gel is a concentrated form of calendula extract that can be used topically to provide numerous benefits for the skin.

Calendula has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and skincare for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. It's derived from the flowers of the calendula plant and has a subtle, herbal fragrance.

In this article, we explore the various ways in which calendula gel can benefit the skin and how to incorporate it into our skincare routine.

Skin benefits of calendula gel

Calendula gel may soothe skin inflation and promote wound healing. (Image via Pexels)

Here are five of them:

#1 Soothes and calms irritated skin

One of the primary benefits of calendula gel is its soothing and calming properties. It contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can help soothe and reduce irritation in the skin, making it ideal for those with sensitive or irritated skin.

To soothe your skin, apply a small amount of gel to the affected area, and massage it gently. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. You can also mix the gel with other natural ingredients, like aloe vera or chamomile, for added benefits.

#2 Promotes healing of skin injuries

Calendula contains compounds that can help promote healing of skin injuries, like cuts, bruises and burns. It can also help reduce appearance of scars and promote growth of new tissue.

To promote healing, apply a small amount of gel to the affected area, and massage it gently. Leave it on for as long as possible before rinsing it off with warm water. You can also mix the gel with other natural ingredients, like coconut oil or vitamin E oil, for added benefits.

#3 Provides relief for dry and itchy skin

Calendula gel contains natural oils that can help moisturize and nourish the skin, providing relief for dry and itchy skin. It can also help reduce inflammation and redness, making it ideal for those with eczema or psoriasis.

To relieve dry and itchy skin, apply a small amount of gel to the affected area, and massage it gently. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. You can also mix the gel with other natural ingredients, like shea butter or jojoba oil, for added benefits.

#4 Reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Calendula gel contains natural antioxidants that can help reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also improve skin elasticity and texture, giving the skin a more youthful and refreshed appearance.

To reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, apply a small amount of gel to the face, and massage it gently. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. You can also mix the gel with other natural ingredients, like honey or avocado, for added benefits.

#5 Soothes and protects skin from environmental damage

Calendula gel contains natural compounds that can help protect the skin from environmental damage, like pollution and UV rays. It can also help soothe and reduce inflammation caused by environmental stressors.

To protect and soothe the skin, apply a small amount of gel to the face, and massage it gently. Leave it on for as long as possible before rinsing it off with warm water. You can also mix the gel with other natural ingredients, like green tea or vitamin C, for added benefits.

This gel is a versatile and beneficial ingredient to add to your skincare routine. Incorporate calendula gel into your skincare routine by using it as a standalone treatment or by mixing it with other natural ingredients for added benefits. With regular use, your skin can look and feel healthier, more refreshed and radiant.

