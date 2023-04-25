Belal Muhammad believes this is the perfect time for him to fight Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad, a devout Muslim, routinely observed his Ramadan fasts during the month-long Islamic celebration that ended a few days back. Despite his Ramadan fasts, the Chicago-based welterweight accepted a short-notice fight against Gilbert Burns. Their pivotal five-round welterweight bout will co-headline UFC 288 on May 6th.

Belal Muhammad recently spoke to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub on The Schaub Show. Citing his most recent fight, a victory over the previously-undefeated Sean Brady, Muhammad reiterated that his critics always make excuses and argue that he doesn't deserve a title shot.

'Remember the Name' also alluded to the fact that the UFC is looking to have Colby Covington face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for the title next. Muhammad has consistently maintained that he strongly disapproves of Covington getting a UFC title shot before him.

"So, for this one [the Burns fight], it's like, when this opportunity popped up, it was like, 'Alright, Gilbert Burns has the hype. He just beat [Jorge] Masvidal. He just beat [Neil] Magny. He's coming off a [fight] camp. I'm coming off the couch after Ramadan.' I'm like, 'Beating him now, there's no excuse. There's no excuse they could go against me now."

"It's like, I'm the one who just popped up and was like, 'Alright, well, let me fight the guy that just came off the camp; a guy that's already close to weight, a guy that's just won and has the momentum going in his way.' And I go out there, I finish him, I dominate him; there's literally nothing you can say or do to deny me."

A closer look at the Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns fight that'll take place at UFC 288

Belal Muhammad boasts a professional MMA record of 22 wins, three losses, and one NC (No Contest). On the other hand, Gilbert Burns' MMA record stands at 22 victories and five defeats. Presently, Muhammad holds the No.4 position in the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Burns stands at No.5.

Belal Muhammad is primarily known for his wrestling and ability to outpoint his opponents with a grinding style of combat. As for former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, he's widely revered as a prolific finisher. A renowned BJJ savant, 'Durinho' is known for his crafty submission prowess as well as for his vaunted knockout power.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it's believed that the Muhammad-Burns winner could go on to face the winner of the expected Leon Edwards-Colby Covington title matchup. Nevertheless, the exact date for the Edwards-Covington fight hasn't been officially announced yet.

