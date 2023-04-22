5 surprising health benefits of strawberries

The health benefits of strawberries are numerous. Not only are strawberries delicious in taste, but these small, red-colored berries are packed with a wealth of health-improving benefits.

From benefiting memory and improving the immune system to regulating blood sugar and keeping the heart healthy, strawberries are a mighty fruit loaded with excellent health benefits. Usually consumed fresh and raw, these berries can be added to a variety of dessert recipes and are also used in shakes, yogurt, jams, salads and jellies.

The best thing about strawberries is that they're a low-glycemic fruit. That makes them a healthy and safe option for diabetics and people looking to manage their glucose level.

Nutrition in strawberries

Strawberries are an excellent source of manganese and vitamin C and also contain a good amount of potassium and folate (vitamin B9).

They're loaded with plant compounds and antioxidants, including pelargonidin, procyanidins, ellagic acid and anthocyanins, which makes them good for heart health.

Moreover, strawberries are also rich in calcium, vitamin K, magnesium and phosphorus. Hundered grams of strawberries contain:

Protein - 0.67 gram

Water – 91%

Calories - 32

Fiber – 2 grams

Fat – 0.3 gram

Sugar – 4.89 grams

Carbohydrates – 7.68 grams

Health benefits of strawberries

Here are a few health benefits of strawberries and why adding these berries to your plate can be so beneficial:

#1 Support heart health

One of the major health benefits of having strawberries is their ability to promote heart health.

These red, juicy fruits are loaded with antioxidants, like anthocyanidins, which are known to provide potential health benefits. These include preventing heart disease, reducing inflammation, decreasing oxidative stress and reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Studies also suggest that regular consumption of berries can reduce risk of heart-related diseases and deaths.

#2 Can help prevent certain types of cancer

The health benefits of strawberries include warding off cancer and reducing risk of cancer-related deaths.

Regular consumption of berries has been linked to a reduced chance of cancer, including lung cancer and esophageal cancer. The ellagitannins and ellagic acid antioxidants in strawberries have been shown to prevent growth of cancer-causing cells.

#3 May reduce bloating in women

Strawberry benefits for females include its ability to reduce bloating, which is not only common during periods but can happen after consuming certain foods.

Fruits high in water and fiber, like strawberries, reduce bloating by counteracting gas and other bloat-inducing salts in your diet. Moreover, the fruit can also help you shed water weight quickly.

#4 May help prevent prostate cancer in men

Strawberry benefits for men may include preventing prostate cancer. Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, and studies suggest that consuming vitamin C food sources like berries can prevent prostate cancer in men.

This healthy vitamin can also boost libido - a term used to describe sexual desire. Folic acid in strawberries can improve sperm cell production, making it easier for you to become a parent.

#5 Can help you lose weight

Aiding in weight loss is also one of the health benefits of strawberries. The high fiber content in strawberries helps control cravings, which works great if you're looking to lose weight.

These are nutrient-rich, diet-friendly snacks that can be added to any weight loss diet. As they're low in protein, it's important to pair them with some protein-rich food items, like yogurt, to keep the diet balanced.

Allergies and side effects

The excellent health benefits of strawberries make them safe and well-tolerated. However, allergies and side effects can occur, but they're less common.

Some common symptoms of allergies can include hives, swelling of the tongue, lips, throat or face, tingling in the mouth, and breathing issues. If you have pollen-food allergies or thyroid problems, avoid having strawberries, as the goitrogens in these berries can interfere with function of thyroid glands.

If you have any of the aforementioned health conditions, it's best to consult a doctor before consuming strawberries.

