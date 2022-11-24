Magnesium-Rich Foods You Should Know About

Magnesium is among the essential minerals required in the body. Magnesium-rich foods can prevent hypomagnesemia.

The mineral is important for muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation, conduction of nerve signals, and energy production. This mineral also helps regulate blood glucose level, reduce inflammation, maintain bone mineral density, and promote quality sleep.

Magnesium is found in both plant-based and animal-based foods. Meat and fish contain the highest amounts of magnesium in its bioavailable form. Vegans and vegetarians can get their share of magnesium from whole grains, green leafy vegetables, and seeds.

Recommended Dietary Allowances for adults

The national academy of medicine has published the following values of magnesium requirements known as RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowances) for adults:

Age Male Female Pregnancy Lactation 19–30 years 400 mg 310 mg 350 mg 310 mg 31–50 years 420 mg 320 mg 360 mg 320 mg 51+ years 420 mg 320 mg

The academy has also published values for children and infants. Clinical studies were conducted on individuals of different ages, genders, and physiological statuses (pregnancy and lactation) to determine these values.

The levels of magnesium can be determined by conducting blood tests. Severe deficiencies must be treated with supplementation under medical supervision.

How much magnesium is in your food?

Magnesium deficiency is known as hypomagnesemia, which can be alarming and dangerous. Signs of magnesium deficiency can be severe in some. The symptoms of hypomagnesemia are listed below:

Chronic headaches

Weakness

Chronic fatigue

Frequent muscle cramps

Osteoporosis

Asthmatic attacks and breathing difficulty

Abnormal eye movements (nystagmus)

Numbness

Convulsions

Food can contain magnesium in different forms. It can be magnesium glycinate, citrate, or oxide form. Meat and fresh animal produce can provide bioavailable magnesium. Whole grains are magnesium-rich as well.

Magnesium-Rich Whole Grains

For vegans and vegetarians, whole grains provide good amounts of magnesium to prevent deficiency symptoms. Some of these grains are listed below.

1) Legumes

Legumes are magnesium-rich and include lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans. They also contain other vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

One cup of black beans can provide as much as 120 mg of the mineral. Legumes are among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet. They're also low in glycemic index, so legumes are beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

2) Chia seeds

Chia seeds are magnesium-rich grains for vegans and vegetarians. They can help regulate blood glucose levels and can be beneficial for diabetics. Chia seeds have gained popularity due to their weight-loss properties.

They're rich in dietary fiber and are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Chia seeds can be added to yogurt, fruit salad, pudding, oatmeal, or baked products such as cookies, cakes, and muffins.

3) Oatmeal

Oats are magnesium-rich grains and can help with weight loss as well. They're also rich in dietary fibers and help with digestive issues and reduce LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

Oatmeal is among the best foods to help with constipation. It has a low glycemic index and helps in the regulation of blood glucose level, helping people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

4) Quinoa

It provides several vitamins and minerals, including folate, magnesium, copper, manganese, etc. It's easy to cook and can be used as a nutritious substitute for rice.

Qunioa is among the best foods to eat for quick weight loss. It's naturally gluten-free and safe for people suffering from gluten allergies, celiac disease, and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. It's low-carb grain and keto friendly.

Takeaway

A balanced diet can provide all the necessary minerals, including magnesium, iron, and calcium required for essential functions of the body. Supplementation might be required in case of severe deficiencies. It's advisable to get proper advice from a health professional in case of hypomagnesemia.

FAQ: Which food is highest in magnesium?

Among animal-based foods, organ meat is the richest in magnesium, while among vegan foods, whole grains provide a high quantity of the mineral.

Which fruit is high in magnesium?

Figs are among the magnesium-rich fruits. Other such fruits include avocados, guavas, bananas, kiwis, raspberries, and grapefruits.

How can I raise my magnesium level quickly?

Consumption of whole grains, fresh fruits, and vegetables can help with low magnesium levels. Severe deficiency can be managed with supplementation under the supervision of a certified health professional.

Which vegetables are high in magnesium?

Leafy greens, including spinach, collard greens, kale, turnip greens, and mustard greens are magnesium-rich vegetables to include in the diet.

Poll : 0 votes