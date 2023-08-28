Foods to Avoid with Kidney Diseases: A Kidney-Friendly Diet

Nowadays, almost everyone suffers from some disease or the other, and if you are suffering from kidney problems, learning about foods to avoid with kidney disease will be of utmost importance to you.

If you have a history of kidney-related problems, it is necessary for you to watch your intake of potassium, sodium, and phosphorus. The substances which are a rich source of these elements should be avoided at all costs. Bananas, processed meat, dried fruits, and brown rice are all rich sources of those elements.

Kidneys are a crucial organ of our body, and its health is not something to be disregarded. It helps in the removal of waste through urine, in the production of essential organs, the filtration of blood, balance of minerals present in the body, and regulation of fluid levels. Problems in the kidney lead to several health issues which can be fatal. Hence, it is very important to maintain a kidney-friendly diet.

Foods to Avoid with Kidney Diseases

Implementing a kidney-friendly diet can be an important tool in slowing down the effects of kidney diseases and improving the overall functionality of the kidney. A kidney-friendly diet mostly focuses on the restricted intake of substances, which consist of sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. There is also a monitored consumption of protein as well.

Here is a list of foods to avoid with kidney disease:

1) Avocado

Avocado is a very rich source of potassium. People with kidney problems should avoid this, or one can reduce its consumption in order to lower the overall potassium intake in the body.

2) Dark Soda

Soda is very rich in sugar content and contains additives that are high in phosphorus. The phosphorus used has a high affinity to the body, which means the body readily absorbs this, making it a concern for people with kidney-related issues.

3) Whole Wheat Bread

Popular for its health benefits, whole wheat bread is not good for people who have kidney issues. Whole wheat bread is rich in potassium and phosphorus compared to other types of bread, making it unsuitable for people with renal issues.

4) Bananas

Bananas, being the potassium powerhouse well-known for their richness in potassium, should also be avoided.

5) Dairy Products

Almost all dairy products are a natural source of potassium and phosphorus, and including them in the diet can be a problematic situation for people with kidney problems. In addition to this, if too much of dairy product is consumed, it may lead to a imbalance of the nutrients present in the body.

6) Processed Meats

Processed meats available in the market are high in protein as well as salt content, which implies high sodium content. Thus, processed meats should be highly monitored and ideally avoided by those suffering from kidney diseases.

7) Dried Fruits

Dry fruits like dates, raisins, prunes, and even nuts have a high content of potassium and phosphorus.

8) Orange

Orange has a high content of potassium, so it should be avoided at every cost. Opting for fruits with low potassium content is an easy solution.

9) Green Veggies

Leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, asparagus, beet greens, and swiss chard, all have a high content of potassium. Hence, it is also necessary to avoid these in your diet.

10) Apricots

Apricots are high in potassium content, which increases especially when they are dried. So, people on a renal diet should avoid eating them when dried.

In addition to all this, there are other products as well which are to be avoided. Foods like chips, pickles, potatoes, tomatoes, and brown rice all are high in some or other element. Chips, olives, and pickles are high in sodium, while potatoes and tomatoes are rich in potassium. These were some of the foods to avoid with kidney disease, as consuming them regularly will only worsen your situation in the future.

Food for a Healthy Kidney

Cutting down sodium, potassium, and phosphorus is the obvious choice while considering foods to avoid with kidney disease. It is important to be alert and aware of what you are consuming at all times.

Make sure to take a look at the back of the food product you are buying and check the big three that is sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. Also, check for the sugar content in it. It is better to make food from scratch and not buy packed foods that consist of preservatives like salt.

Food with lower phosphorus content includes fresh fruits, rice cereals, corn, light-colored sodas, and rice. Consumption of these products should also be in moderation, especially when you are cutting down on foods to avoid with kidney disease.

For a healthy body and to improve overall kidney health, one must take note of the foods to avoid with kidney disease. The kidney is a very crucial organ and dysfunctioning of it is something no one wants. It plays a very vital role in the survival of the human, and any trouble to it is trouble to your life. Being mindful of what you consume can help you gain control over your diseases.