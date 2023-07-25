Forearm Plank: Boost Your Core Strength with This Plank Variation

The forearm plank is a bodyweight and static core movement that challenges the entire body. This exercise is especially beneficial for targeting the core, aka the midsection or abs, which is important for a variety of bodily movements and functions.

Additionally, the forearm plank exercise is great for back pain relief and improving balance and flexibility. The best part about the forearm plank is that it engages multiple muscle groups at once. These include the core, legs, back, arms, shoulders, and the entire posterior chain muscles.

How to Do a Forearm Plank Hold Correctly?

Correct form is important when doing the plank variation. (Photo via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

While the exercise might seem easy, it is important to perform it correctly so that it targets the right muscles and most importantly, does not lead to injury. It is best to perform the forearm plank on an exercise mat to ensure some support for your elbows and toes.

To do this exercise:

Step 1: Lie on the exercise mat with your face down and elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your forearms in front of you with your palms pressed on the floor.

Step 2: Engage your abs and glutes and slowly raise up onto your toes and elbows with your body weight evenly distributed on both your elbows and toes.

Step 3: Make sure your body makes a straight line from your shoulders to your heels and your hips don’t sag down.

Step 4: Hold the position for as long as you can and then slowly release your body back on the floor.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise a few times more.

When performing the exercise, make sure to keep your neck and head in a neutral position as an incorrect position can put strain and cause neck pain.

What Are the Benefits of a Forearm Plank?

The forearm plank offers many physical health benefits. From strengthening the core and stabilizing the spine to offering full-body benefits, this exercise can do all.

Here are a few benefits of doing the forearm plank exercise regularly:

Develops massive core strength

One of the most popular benefits of this exercise is its ability to build core strength and stability. A strong core is not just important for workouts, but it’s the foundation of all powerful sports movements. Additionally, a strong core reduces excessive pressure on the joints and bones and helps promote an aligned spine.

It builds massive core strength. (Photo via Freepik)

Helps increase flexibility

This plank variation is also a great way to improve your overall flexibility. It stretches the lower half of the body and eases tightness in some major lower body muscles, including the calves and hamstrings.

Regular practice of the forearm plank prevents stiffness of the leg muscles and helps you become more flexible and mobile.

Helps improve posture and reduce back pain

Sitting for prolonged durations can affect your spine alignment and also cause back-related issues such as pain and stiffness. Over time, the pain can reduce your flexibility and negatively impact your entire bodily movement.

The best way to prevent all this is to focus on core and back-strengthening exercises like the forearm plank as it will keep your lower back in a neutral position and prevent back pain.

Plank improves posture. (Photo via Freepik)

Strengthens the entire body

The best thing about this plank variation is that it offers full-body benefits by targeting multiple muscles at once. It targets the glutes, quadriceps, and calves in the lower body and works on the chest, arms, shoulders, and core in the upper body.

Forearms plank can also be easily modified to suit your fitness level. If you are a beginner, you can start with the knee plank and slowly move up to full forearm movement. once you’ve mastered the basic variation, you can gradually incorporate advanced plank variations, such as the side plank and single-leg plank into your workout routine.

Avoid any type of plank if you have a leg or shoulder injury as the exercise can worsen your condition. Also, if you experience sharp pain while doing the plank, stop immediately.