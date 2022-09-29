Frank Zane Shares His Dumbbell Curl Technique for Major Gains for Bodybuilders

The legendary bodybuilder Frank Zane, who won Mr. Olympia contest not once, not twice, but three times (in a row), has written multiple books on developing power and muscle since retiring. He's started using Instagram more recently to reach a brand-new group of fitness fanatics and impart the wisdom he's gained from experience.

The 79-year-old bodybuilder frequently publishes short clips of himself showing traditional bodybuilding techniques, outlining the rationale behind them. The one-armed dumbbell curl is a common strength training exercise that Zane did in his most recent video.

Frank Zane’s Technique for Major Gains

For many bodybuilders, achieving Frank Zane's incredible body proportion and symmetry is the ultimate goal. It is, therefore, not surprising that Frank's food, way of life, and exercise regimen are such hot-button issues.

Frank is now well into retirement and has lived for almost eight decades, but he continues to demonstrate that he is in excellent health. This was demonstrated a few weeks ago when he posted some instructions for nailing the single-arm bicep curl on Instagram while working out.

Any level of athlete can benefit from this workout, which is excellent for giving your arms a pump on arm days. Frank provides a unique solution with a strategy that not every trainer would advise, but when done correctly, there is little risk of harm, and the results will be reliable.

Zane advises doing bicep curls in sets of 8 to 10 repetitions to get a good pump. Zane's method slightly deviates from what would be regarded as the standard but is sure to give amazing results.

"The dumbbell is good because you can pronate or supinate when you're doing it. So you start out with the dumbbell held in a neutral grip by your side, and as you curl it up, you turn it outwards and rotate it at the top, which flexes the bicep. If you want to, you can lean forward a little bit."

Frank Zane’s Journey of Bodybuilding

Frank became motivated by fitness periodicals when he was only 14 years old. He claims that these magazines triggered his interest in bodybuilding and physique training.

After spending a lot of time reading the magazines, he began planning his workout. His initial training days were spent at home, primarily due to the absence of appropriate equipment at his local gym at the time.

He worked out mainly in his basement using movable dumbbells. He focused on his legs one day and his upper body the next. Frank learned about bodybuilding contests after seeing positive outcomes. He even achieved the build he had envisioned for himself while preparing for these tournaments.

Wrapping Up

Frank Zane has frequently appeared in and out of the public eye over the past few years, delivering some sage suggestions on improving previous training methods. In fact, he had just broken out one of his favorite bicep exercises to provide further advice on arm training with a dumbbell before this post.

Every time Frank Zane divulges one of his suggestions or a technique, it seems worthwhile to take note of it and give it a shot. Of course, given his wealth of experience at 80, it stands to reason that he is knowledgeable in the subject matter.

