From Dreamland to Numbness: An In-Depth Look at Numbness in Hands While Sleeping

Have you ever experienced numbness in hands while sleeping? Or perhaps you've seen that your hands frequently doze off during the night, disturbing your sleep and causing discomfort? If so, then you are not the only one.

Common symptoms affecting the hands and fingers include numbness and pins and needles, especially at night. Typically, these symptoms point to nerve compression. But occasionally, there may be other, more serious causes.

Numbness in hands while sleeping is a frequent occurrence with numerous potential reasons. In this article, we'll examine the causes of waking up with numb hands and go through some potential remedies.

Understanding numbness in hands while sleeping

The sense of tingling, numbness, or a loss of feeling in the hands is referred to as hand numbness, also known as paresthesia. It happens when the nerves in the hand temporarily become compressed or irritated, disrupting nerve transmissions. The hands may get drowsy as a result of this disturbance, becoming weakened and unresponsive.

Numbness in hands while sleeping may feel like tingling pain. (Image via Unsplash/ Jackson David)

Causes of waking up with numb hands

It can be both disturbing and distressing to wake up with numb hands. It can result in pain, tingling, weakness, and difficulty with dexterity while you wait for the sensation to return to your hands.

Here are some potential reasons why you experience numbness in your hands while sleeping.

1) Sleeping position

The maintenance of an uncomfortable or constrained sleeping position is one of the main reasons for numbness in hands when sleeping. Excessive pressure on the hand's nerves and blood vessels might constrict blood flow, compress the nerves, and cause numbness when you wake up.

2) Carpal tunnel syndrome

A key feature of carpal tunnel syndrome is the compression of the median nerve in the wrist. If you already have this disease, several sleeping postures that further compress the wrist can worsen the symptoms and cause numbness in the hands while you're asleep.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is also a cause of numbness in hands while sleeping. (Image via Pexels/ Anete Lusina)

3) Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

When the nerves and blood arteries in the upper chest and shoulder region are squeezed, thoracic outlet syndrome develops. Hand numbness can result from this compression as you sleep, especially if you sleep with your arms raised over your head or in another elevated position.

4) Peripheral neuropathy

Damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nerves is referred to as peripheral neuropathy, and it frequently results from underlying medical disorders including diabetes, vitamin deficiency, or nerve trauma. Peripheral neuropathy occasionally results in hand numbness while you sleep.

Ways to alleviate numbness in hands while sleeping

Adjust your sleeping positions to discover the one that relieves the least amount of pressure on your hands. The chance of numbness in hands while sleeping can be decreased by sleeping on your back with your arms at your sides or by using a supporting pillow to help maintain a neutral position.

Here are some other ways that might help you:

1) Ergonomic support

Consider employing ergonomic supports, such as wrist splints or cushions that are made expressly to support the wrists and hands. These devices can support appropriate alignment and lessen pressure on the nerves while you sleep.

Wrist exercises can help in alleviating symptoms of numbness. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

2) Exercise and stretching

Stretching your hands and wrists gently before bed will help reduce stress and promote blood flow. Adding regular hand and wrist exercises to your daily routine will also help to build stronger muscles and lessen your risk of developing hand numbness.

3) Environment and Temperature

Make sure that the temperature where you sleep is comfortable. Extreme heat or cold might cause hand numbness. To encourage ideal circulation, keep the room at a moderate temperature and utilize breathable bedding materials.

It is best to see a doctor if you routinely get numbness in hands while sleeping or if the symptoms get worse. They can evaluate your illness, find any underlying medical issues, and suggest the best course of action.

