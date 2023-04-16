From Headache to Hangover-Free: Best Cures for Hangover Headaches

Hangovers happen when you drink too much, and it comes as no surprise if you find yourself googling for "the best cures for hangover headaches" after a night of heavy drinking. Fret not, we've got your back!

If you've ever gone out and had a few too many drinks, you know what the morning after may comprise--nausea, headache, parched lips, and lethargy. Headaches from a hangover can be incapacitating, making it difficult to concentrate and get through the day. You're not the only one who has wondered how best to stop getting a throbbing headache after drinking.

Fortunately, there are numerous all-natural cures for hangover headaches that can offer relief and make you feel better quickly. But first, let’s know what causes them.

What Causes Hangover Headaches?

The effects of alcohol on the body, followed by dehydration, inflammation, and other factors, contribute to hangover headaches, which are among the worst hangover symptoms.

Alcohol use results in water loss from the body, which causes dehydration. Additionally, drinking makes your entire body, including your brain, swell, which can induce headaches. The intensity of your hangover headache can also be influenced by the sort and quantity of alcohol you consume. Lack of sleep, stress, and medications are other variables that might make hangover headaches worse.

Headaches are the most common hangover symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Laura Tancredi)

Cures for Hangover Headaches

If you are looking for how to get rid of pounding headache from hangover, you can employ a variety of cures for hangover headaches. Some of the most successful are as follows:

1) Hydrate

Rehydrating your body is one of the greatest cures for hangover headaches. Drink a lot of water and other hydrating beverages, such as sports drinks or coconut water. This will lessen dehydration by replacing the fluids lost during alcohol consumption.

2) Ginger Tea

Ginger is well renowned for its ability to ease pain naturally and can act as one of the best cures for hangover headaches. Make yourself a cup of ginger tea or flavored hot water with fresh ginger and drink it all day.

3) Inhale some fresh air

Getting some fresh air and going outside is another addition to the list of cures for hangover headaches. Circulation can be boosted and inflammation can be decreased by taking in more oxygen and being exposed to natural light.

Going outside in fresh air is also helpful with hangover headaches. (Image via Unsplash/ Emma Simpson)

4) Consume a healthy diet

Eating a balanced meal might assist in giving your body the nutrients it requires to operate at its best. Avoid sugary and greasy foods, which can make your headache worse, and place an emphasis on foods that are high in protein and good fats.

5) Take a cold shower

Taking a cold shower is also a great cure for hangover headaches. It can help tighten blood vessels and lessen bodily inflammation. It might also assist in easing any hangover-related nausea or vomiting.

6) Sleep

Your body can recuperate from the dehydration and inflammation brought on by alcohol by getting adequate sleep. Make sure you get a full night's rest or, if necessary, take a nap during the day.

Proper sleep can help with hangover headaches. (Image via Pexels/ Greecechina News)

Alcoholic beverages include ethanol, which can dilate blood vessels and serve as a diuretic, resulting in headaches. Extremely intense hangover headaches might make it impossible to function during the day. Drinking in moderation is the greatest approach to preventing headaches after drinking alcohol. Although there is no known treatment for a hangover headache, there are ways to lessen its effects.

To lessen the effects of a hangover headache, you can employ the aforementioned cures for hangover headaches.

