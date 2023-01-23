Hangover symptoms tend to be tough, especially in the morning after. Your hangover symptoms are more severe the more you drink the night before.

Generally, mild hangover signs can easily be cured at home by drinking water, eating food, and moving around. However, for the most severe symptoms, you should consult your doctor for a treatment plan.

These signs and symptoms stem from your physiological response to the urinary and digestive systems of the body and the presence of alcohol.

In this article, we will discuss the hangover symptoms and cures along with how to treat the said symptoms.

Headache is one of the common symptoms of hangover (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Cause of a Hangover

Hangovers are caused when you drink too much alcohol the night before. They tend to vary from person to person. Some people can trigger hangovers only by a single alcoholic drink while others can escape this whole ordeal even after drinking heavily.

The factors that contribute to the hangover are:

Alcohol might irritate your stomach lining, leading to greater production of stomach acids which can cause vomiting and nausea.

Alcohol also causes the production of more urine in your body, which leads to dehydration and contributes to lightheadedness, dizziness, and thirst.

Alcohol might also trigger an inflammatory response from the immune system, often indicated by reduced appetite, inability to focus, memory problems, and more.

Alcohol can also cause an expansion of the blood vessels, which can cause headaches.

Signs of a Hangover

Some of the most common hangover symptoms that you might experience after drinking are shakiness, dizziness, poor sleep, increased sensitivity to sound and light, fatigue, excessive thirst, headaches, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, muscle aches, mood disturbances, rapid heartbeat, reduced ability to concentrate, and more. These mild symptoms often go away on their own.

Some of the worst hangover symptoms that you might face after a heavy night of drinking might be a sign of alcohol poisoning. These include seizures, irregular breathing, pale skin, low body temperature, passing out, confusion, and increased vomiting.

This is a life-threatening emergency and you should immediately call 911 or visit the hospital. Even if you do not see classic hangover symptoms but suspect that someone is going through alcohol poisoning, then you should immediately consult a doctor.

Opt for lightweight meal next day in case of mild symptoms (Image via Pexels/Loren Castillo)

How to Treat Hangover Symptoms

Here are some of the methods that will help you treat hangover symptoms and quickly snap back into the regular routine. They are:

1. Eat

Alcohol tends to significantly reduce your blood sugar level, which is why you should fill up on carbs the next day to manage your blood sugar level back to normal.

Foods rich in vitamins and minerals will help in packing depleted nutrients back into your body. If you cannot keep your food down, try lightweight meals such as vegetable broth.

2. Over the counter medication

You can have aspirin or Advil, which will help in reducing the pain and aches of the body. However, you should avoid taking acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, in tandem with alcohol as it can cause liver damage.

Hangover Nausea Cure

Here are some of the tips that will help in preventing hangover symptoms:

You should never drink on an empty stomach as it causes faster absorption of alcohol in the body. That is why you should always eat something before drinking alcohol.

Drink in moderation and do not succumb to peer pressure. Stop drinking when you feel that you have reached your limits.

Keep sipping water in between alcohol so that your body stays hydrated.

There are also certain risk factors that might affect the severity of the hangover symptoms and which you should avoid. These include using drugs such as nicotine along with alcohol, not sleeping well after drinking, having a family history of alcoholism, and having drinks with high volumes of congeners.

Avoid risk factors (Image via Pexels/Chan Walrus)

To reduce your hangover symptoms, focus on eating lightweight foods along with carbs and drinking plenty of water. You can also prevent these symptoms by drinking a good amount of water while consuming alcohol. Also, you should not drink on a completely empty stomach. You can also reduce your alcohol intake to manage the hangover.

