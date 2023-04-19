From headaches to fatigue: Understanding range of period flu symptoms

If you have heard it for the first time, let us tell you that period flu is the real deal. It refers to a variety of premenstrual syndrome symptoms, which are commonly categorized as physical, psychological and emotional symptoms.

PMS signs and symptoms can start anywhere between a week or two before the first day of period and the period itself. Their degree of severity ranges from modest to severe.

What is it exactly?

Some may experience headache during menstrual flu. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

The period flu is the body's response to the normal menstrual cycle; it's not a virus or other ailment. However, it's a genuine condition many women experience during their period, and the symptoms are similar to or the same as those of flu.

What causes period flu?

From a medical perspective, these symptoms are solely caused by hormonal changes that take place during the menstrual cycle when estrogen level drops and progesterone level rises.

Numerous sex hormones and their interactions with specific neurotransmitters, substances released at the end of nerve fibers in response to nerve impulses, may be to blame for symptoms of period flu. The onset of menstrual flu usually occurs after ovulation and can last up to two weeks.

Symptoms of period flu

The way hormones take a person on a crazy journey varies tremendously from individual to individual.

Some women who have premenstrual syndrome (PMS) experience menstrual flu symptoms in the days leading up to their period. Others experience terrible cramps the entire time they're on their period.

Here are some of the common symptoms:

1) Fatigue

Fatigue is also a common symptom of menstrual flu. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Throughout the menstrual cycle, many women report feeling fatigued. The body's hormonal fluctuations and blood loss may be to blame for that.

2) Headaches

Hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle, particularly in the days preceding the period, can result in headaches.

3) Aches and pains in muscles

Some women have flu-like aches and pains in their muscles during their menstrual cycle.

4) Vomiting and nausea

Some women experience nausea and vomiting during their menstrual cycle, which may be brought on by digestive problems or hormonal changes.

5) Low-grade fever

Fever and chills are common in period flu. (Image via Unsplash/Bermix studio)

One sign of period flu is a low-grade fever. The body's reaction to the hormonal changes that take place during menstruation is typically what causes it.

6) Chills

During the menstrual cycle, many women report having chills, which may be brought on by hormonal adjustments or the body's reaction to blood loss.

How do you differentiate between period flu and actual flu?

Menstrual flu symptoms might coexist with chronic flu symptoms or even that of other illnesses. Monitoring and keeping track of all symptoms every month is crucial.

The likelihood is that the symptoms are period-related if they occur at the same time each month and coincide with the cycle. Of course, it's important to see a doctor if you have any questions or notice that your symptoms exacerbate.

Managing period flu

Heat application can help ease symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

There are various things you can do to treat menstrual flu symptoms. These consist of:

Proper sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential during menstruation to aid with muscle aches and exhaustion.

Stay hydrated: Water consumption can help prevent nausea and vomiting.

Using over-the-counter painkillers: Ibuprofen and paracetamol are two over-the-counter painkillers that can help ease headaches and muscle aches.

Heat application: Heating the lower abdomen helps ease cramps.

Having a healthy diet: Consuming a diet rich in protein and iron can support the body's menstrual cycle and lessen fatigue.

Don't just convince yourself that you have to put up with period flu. According to studies, having less fried, greasy and highly processed food and practicing yoga can help manage the symptoms.

Your healthcare professional can look into the likely cause of the issue and provide suggestions on how to manage your stress level, exercise regimen and nutritional changes.

