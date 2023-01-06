Do you wonder why Dubai is the most loved destination for fitness influencers like Larry Wheels and Sahil Khan? Well, there are many reasons.

With tremendous growth in the fitness industry, Dubai has become a paradise not only for fitness influencers but for anyone who loves working out and sweating.

Dubai has a plethora of gyms and boutique fitness studios, packed with the latest fitness tools and offering everything – from boxing and Pilates to dance and yoga in every corner of the city. There are even several hotels that have in-house high-end gym studios for their customers.

Dubai gyms offer boxing, Pilates, and yoga. (Photo via Pexels/Bruno Bueno)

Why do fitness influencers live in Dubai?

All the glamorous and fancy images of this luxurious city have convinced several influencers to settle in Dubai, and one such name is Larry Wheels. But how did he get convinced to settle in Dubai? What’s his story?

Wheels received a six-week incubation program offer from Mark Boyd and Don Idrees, co-owners of the World’s Ultimate Strongman (WUS) competition in Dubai, where his stay and expenses were covered by the WUS and Dubai Sports Council.

In an interview, Larry Wheels said:

“Dubai had seemed like Narnia to me. Everything in Dubai, from what I heard and saw before getting here, was the best and biggest”.

Since then, Larry has been in love with this alluring city. Dubai has left him mesmerized and Wheels has already admitted that he has absolutely no intentions of leaving Dubai because it is the Paradise on Earth.

Larry Wheels has no intentions of leaving Dubai. (Photo via Instagram/larrywheels)

Apart from Larry Wheels, fitness influencer Sahil Khan too is living life king-sized in Dubai and actively shares glimpses of his fitness tips and videos on social media.

So, this was about why fitness influencers live in Dubai. But what more do influencers achieve in this splendid city?

Fitness influencers get the best of everything in Dubai

For fitness influencers who want to experience Arabic culture while also being free to enjoy the modernity of this magnificent city, Dubai is the place to opt for.

The city is incredible for female fitness influencers too, as it's safe, offers freedom, and has the best mixture of East and West.

Since Dubai is a luxurious city with everything excellent, companies and brands also prefer influencers to represent their products from the city itself, and in return offer good money that’s sure to encourage the influencer to work more and represent the brand more globally.

Dubai is a luxurious city with everything excellent. (Photo via Pexels/Nextvoyage)

What about the financial advantage?

Various statistics suggest that influencers charge the highest average rate per post in the UAE. They also charge anything between Dh 4,000 and Dh 20,000 depending on the brand they are working for.

So, it's no shocker why not only fitness influencers but other niche influencers too prefer Dubai because of financial gain.

Final thoughts

If you are a budding fitness influencer and willing to grow into your passion, then Dubai is the place for you to flourish and become popular. Dubai is undoubtedly worthwhile as you are sure to experience an all-new culture, luxury, adventure, and modernity.

Not to mention, the financial gain that you’ll achieve will be more than in many other countries.

