Want to level up your Pilates session? Consider adding Pilates ring exercises to your routine.

A Pilates ring, also referred to as a magic circle or Pilates circle, is an easy-to-use and functional tool to increase the intensity of exercises. This versatile piece of equipment offers great possibilities and can be incorporated into any Pilates move.

Pilates ring exercises can be done anywhere, at home, gym, and outdoors, as the tool is easy to carry and travel-friendly as well. These exercises are performed engaging the whole body, particularly the core muscles, but to get the best results, it's important to pay full attention to your form and techniques.

A strong and upright posture is needed to attain the full health benefits of Pilates ring exercises.

Best Pilates ring exercises to do at home

Here are the five best Pilates ring exercises to add to your home Pilates session:

1) Double leg stretch

One of the most effective Pilates ring exercises, the double leg stretch particularly targets the core muscles and helps tone them. This exercise develops endurance and coordination too.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on a mat, and position the balls of your feet at the top of the ring. Grab the opposite side with your hands while keeping your palms facing towards you.

Straighten your legs to gently stretch the leg muscles while keeping your tailbone stable on the floor.

Squeeze your thighs to deepen the stretch.

Hold the stretch for as long as you can before releasing.

2) Swan dive

The swan dive is one of the most beneficial Pilates ring exercises that works wonders on different muscle groups at once. It gently stretches the chest, hip flexors, quads, and core and helps strengthen the front body. Additionally, it improves hip flexibility and loosens tight muscles too.

To do the exercise:

Lie on a mat with your face down and legs extended behind. Place a Pilates ring a few inches from your head, with the hands pressing it down on top.

With your glutes and abs engaged and chest lifted, rock your body back and forward using your arms and upper back while lifting your legs like a seesaw.

Repeat the exercise for a few reps.

3) Supine twist

The supine twist is another very potent Pilates ring exercise that improves posture, builds core stability, boosts hip flexibility, and enhances overall body fitness.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on a mat, and place the Pilates ring between your inner ankles while gently pressing your legs inward.

Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree and toes pointed straight.

Place your arms straight out from your shoulders, and slowly lower your legs a few inches to the left. Return your legs to the center, and lower them to the right.

Continue for a few reps.

4) Side leg lift adduction

One of the most effective Pilates ring exercises for the hips, the side leg lift adduction boosts range of motion and flexibility in the hips. This exercise also improves muscular endurance and eases tightness in the lower body.

To do the exercise:

Lie down on your right side with the ring near your hand. Rest your head on your right arm, and position your left hand on the mat.

Place the Pilates ring between the inner ankles, and press the legs to hold the ring together.

Slowly lift your legs off the mat while compressing the ring towards your body.

Bring your legs back to the center, and repeat.

5) Swimming

Swimming is one of the best Pilates ring exercises for the lower back, butt, and core.

This exercise engages the glutes and also trains the back extensor muscles. While doing this exercise, the abs work together with the back and support the neck and spine.

To do the exercise:

Lie with your face down on a mat, and keep your legs straight behind you.

Hold the ring in your hands, and reach your arms forward with your elbows bent and shoulder muscles down and back.

Lift your legs and chest off the mat, and extend slowly through your spine.

Start to paddle your legs a few times.

Repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Now that you know about some incredible Pilates ring exercises, add them to your home workout routine, and practice them consistently. Do make sure to keep an upright posture, and focus on your form. If you're new to Pilates, though, work under a trainer for the right guidance.

